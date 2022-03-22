Tron 3: Jared Leto Offers Update on Status of Sequel

Tron fans have been waiting quite some time to get a third film in the series, and while it will still be quite the wait before the project hits theaters, star Jared Leto recently teased that there could be some exciting updates right around the corner. Rumors about a third film have been circling for more than a decade, with Leto himself noting in 2020 that he had been cast in the project, leaving audiences to wonder when it could be moving forward, given his crowded schedule and the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to the spread of vaccinations, a number of productions have been able to move forward at a more rapid pace, which will surely have fans hoping that this means the third Tron could be just over the horizon.

“I’m a super fan of Tron, and we are working hard on Tron with our incredible partners at Disney,” Leto shared with ScreenRant. “Just an amazing group of creative people. We’re getting closer. We’re getting closer and closer, and who knows? Something may be [coming] sooner than later.”

The original Tron hit theaters in 1982 and was lauded for its visual effects, though it wasn’t an immediate hit, instead earning a devout following over the years on the home video market. In 2010, Tron: Legacy landed in theaters, which once again pushed the limits of what could be accomplished with visual effects. While it was a bigger financial success than the original, it was also a more costly undertaking, with its release also coming at a time when superhero films and other burgeoning franchises were starting to emerge.

Between Legacy‘s financial reception and the other brands that were proving to be more successful for The Walt Disney Company, interest in the live-action future of the franchise seemed to dwindle, as fans were instead given the animated Tron: Uprising, which took place between the events of the live-action films.

The most recent reports were that Lion director Garth Davis had been tapped to helm the upcoming film, while Leto himself took to Twitter to confirm his involvement, while also claiming that it would be titled Tron: Ares. Few official updates about the project have emerged in the years since.

