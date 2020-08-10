Jared Leto May Have Spoiled Tron 3 Title

✖

In the excitement of have his casting in Tron 3 break online, Jared Leto might have gotten a little bit ahead of himself and spoiled the title of the upcoming Disney movie. In a now deleted tweet, Leto said he will be starring in "Tron: Ares." This may be a working title for the film or a temporary title which could change later but there is also a chance Leto broke the number one rule over a Disney: saying too much. Someone may have quickly picked up on the slip and told Leto to delete the tweet but not before the Internet got its screenshots and possibly learned the title of Tron 3.

"I am so very excited and proud to confirm that yes - I will be starring in Tron: Ares," Leto said in a tweet. "We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in story for you all... See you in the grid!"

As mentioned earlier, the tweet has since been deleted but some quick Twitter users caught a screenshot before it was gone. One user shared their screenshot of the tweet in the tweet below..

Jared Leto confirma su participación en la próxima película y revela su título "TRON: ARES". https://t.co/zGcSmrXjrm pic.twitter.com/5BTHpU12ZL — Rincón⚡Friki (@RinconFriki_OF) August 10, 2020

The new TRON movie with Jared Leto also landed Lion director Garth Davis. Davis has been quietly building an impressive resumé on the indie movie circuit with projects like the 2016 multi-Oscar nominee Lion and the 2018 Biblical film Mary Magdalene with Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. Davis teaming up with the Oscar-winning Leto makes this project a TRON movie that will definitely be piquing the interests of both cinephiles and geeks alike. The latest script was done with Jesse Wigutow, who also did work on a script for The Crow reboot.

Tron 3, possibly titled Tron: Ares, does not yet have a release date or other cast members which have been revealed.

