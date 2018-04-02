The Official LEGO ‘TRON: Legacy’ Light Cycle Set is Available Now

The highly anticipated LEGO Ideas TRON: Legacy set is now available to order via the LEGO Shop for $34.99! Shipping is free on orders of $35.01 or more, so if the set doesn’t qualify with tax you can pick up something cheap like individual bricks to make up the difference. It’s a bit pricey for a set this small, but LEGO isn’t exactly known for being affordable. We probably won’t see a sale on this set for quite some time.

The TRON: Legacy set features two Light Cycles and a divisible TRON grid with attachment points for the vehicles. You can use the grid as a display base for the Light Cycles or split it in two to recreate the chase scene from the movie. You can also stage an Identity Disc battle between the Sam Flynn, Quorra and Rinzler minifigs. The complete list of features is available below.

Includes 3 LEGO minifigures: Sam Flynn, Quorra and Rinzler.

Features 2 buildable Light Cycles for Sam Flynn and Rinzler, and a TRON grid/display base.

Sam Flynn’s Light Cycle features a minifigure seat, authentic features and assorted translucent-blue light-style elements, including power stream effects.

Rinzler’s Light Cycle features a minifigure seat, authentic features and assorted translucent-orange light-style elements, including power stream effects.

TRON grid/display base features 2 detachable parts, attachment points for the 2 Light Cycles and translucent-blue elements.

Divide the grid to recreate the Light Cycle chase scene from Disney’s TRON: Legacy movie, or use it to role-play the disc battle scene with the minifigures.

Includes Quorra’s sword.

Accessory elements include Sam Flynn and Quorra’s blue Identity Discs, and Rinzler’s 2 orange Identity Discs.

Attach the discs to the back of each minifigure.

This construction toy includes a booklet with building instructions, information about the set’s fan creator and LEGO designers, and the lowdown on Disney’s TRON: Legacy movie and its main characters.

Each Light Cycle measures over 1″ (5cm) high, 6″ (17cm) long and 1″ (4cm) wide.

TRON grid/display base measures over 8″ (22cm) wide and 3″ (9cm) deep.

