One of the Best Horror Remakes Ever is Now Streaming Free

Horror remakes tend to be hit-or-miss, but a 2000s movie that just joined Tubi remains one of the best ever. The free streaming platform just kicked off February with a wave of new streaming content. Now streaming alongside other additions like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Mortal Instruments is an iconic remake of a 1970s classic horror movie that is actually worth watching.

Wes Craven’s The Hills Have Eyes is a classic for a reason – it’s gritty, low-budget horror that evokes a visceral, unsettling experience. It’s one of those movies that begs the mantra, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” which made it all the more surprising when director Alexandre Aja took a shot at a remake in 2006. That movie, now regarded as one of the best horror remakes of all time, started streaming on Tubi on February 1st. Like the original, the film follows a family on a camping trip who become stranded in the Nevada desert and soon find themselves in a fight for survival when they’re targeted by a family of cannibal savages.

The Hills Have Eyes Is a Rare Example of a Horror Remake Done Right

The Hills Have Eyes isn’t just a prime example of a horror remake done right; it’s a rare example of a horror remake that actually surpasses the original in practically every way. Aja managed to take a decades-old, highly regarded classic and refine it for a modern audience in a way that not only expanded the scope of the 1977 original without losing its gritty, disturbing essence but also transformed it into a polished, relentless, and emotionally resonant horror film that still holds up today and even warranted a sequel, 2007’s The Hills Have Eyes 2.

Under Aja’s direction, the 2006 remake became a much more intense, personal horror. The movie introduced better-written, more relatable characters that resulted in a more emotionally charged climax and impactful survival struggle. Meanwhile, the expanded backstory of the mutants, revealed to be victims of American nuclear testing, added a tragic, complex dimension to their brutality and successfully tapped into the anxieties of post-9/11 America. Aja also delivered a movie with an absolutely unrelenting pace that barely gives viewers the chance to breathe and ups the ante with more extreme, shocking, and gory scenes, and the read-filled atmosphere only adds to that. Although Aja’s remake wasn’t an immediate success – the movie holds a 51% critic score and 58% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the Craven original’s 69% and 54% – it’s now considered one of the best horror remakes ever, and you really can’t go wrong with giving it a watch.

