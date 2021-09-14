Talk of a sequel to Twins, still titled Triplets, has once again emerged, this time with director Ivan Reitman and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito teaming up with comedian Tracy Morgan. Much like the 1988 original, the film will see Schwarzenegger and DeVito starring as unlikely twin brothers, only for a surprise third brother (Morgan) to make himself known. Deadline brings word of the new version of the sequel, written by scribes Dylan Dawson & Lucas Kavner, which is currently seeking financing at the Toronto Film Festival market. Reitman will return as director, marking his first time behind the camera since 2014’s Draft Day.

“Twins was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them,” Reitman revealed to the trade. “It was, ‘I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.’ We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on , he got himself booked up heavily. And we knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made.”

Revealing the plot for the film, Reitman noted that when Schwarzenegger’s Julius and DeVito’s Vincent were born there was also a third child, “a Black baby,” that was also produced (for those that are unfamiliar with the insane premise of the original Twins, it saw the titular duo being conceived in a laboratory setting as an experiment making this retcon perhaps easy to pull off).

Reitman added: “They don’t know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it’s how they achieve a bond together after all these years. It’s really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other.”

Though Universal Pictures released the original Twins to tremendous box office success in the late ’80s (grossing over $216 million worldwide on an $18 million budget), Reitman confirmed that their option to produce the sequel expired quickly which is why they’re seeking out financing through the Toronto film market.

Talk of producing Triplets has been ongoing for the better part of a decade with the first report of the film, with Eddie Murphy in the role, arriving around 2012. The project has been in the works off and on since then but it seems cameras will finally start rolling on the sequel in the first part of 2022 with production setting up in Boston.