Avengers vs. X: Twitter Crash Ruins Doomsday Trailer 4 Release

The new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has arrived, but users on Twitter/X may have struggled to watch it. The marketing for the MCU event movie has seen the rollout of multiple teasers over the past month, with them debuting in theaters before arriving online. The fourth teaser is Doomsday‘s Wakanda and Fantastic Four trailer, featuring Shuri, M’Baku, and Namor in Wakanda, where Ben Grimm/The Thing arrives.

Unfortunately, the timing of the release didn’t quite pan out, as it came amid a down period for X. The platform has had a few glitches and issues over the past couple of days, and crashed for many users who were unable to load or view the fourth Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and others were unable to comment or interact about it. For anyone who hasn’t been able to watch it yet, you can check it out below:

At the time of writing, X is still suffering from some outages, with users getting the message that “Something went wrong” and posts not loading. There have also been over 25,000 reports on Down Detector of problems. It wasn’t entirely smooth sailing on YouTube either, as Marvel initially just added the new footage to the beginning of the Doomsday Clock countdown video, before eventually releasing it separately. It’s a shame for Marvel’s efforts to market the movie (though I’m sure it’ll be fine), but even more so for users who weren’t able to watch it as it dropped, as it is one of the better Doomsday teasers.

Whereas the previous trailers focused on individual characters (Steve Rogers, Thor) or one specific team (the X-Men), this one actually promises a team-up. The Wakandans, Atlanteans, and Fantastic Four are all coming together – with this marking the first time we’ve actually seen a member of the latter in the MCU’s universe, following the tease of their ship in Thunderbolts*‘ post-credits scene. The promise of Doomsday is that so many heroes from different teams and worlds will come together against Doctor Doom, and this is the first teaser to truly deliver on that, making it even more exciting.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18th, 2026.

