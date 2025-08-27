Thunderbolts*’ Post-Credits Scene Hits Very Different Now It’s on Disney+

Thunderbolts*‘ post-credits scene is an important step for the MCU, but it plays in a new context now that the movie is streaming on Disney+. The no-longer-stealth New Avengers movie delivered mixed results for Marvel when it released in theaters back in May: it received critical approval, with the best Rotten Tomatoes score (88%) of any Phase 5 movie; unfortunately, it underperformed at the box office, earning $382 million against a reported $180m budget. Having released on Disney+ on August 27th, however, there’s a chance for it to find the audience it deserved first time out, and it’s also a movie well worth revisiting.

Like any MCU movie, that includes what happens after the film ends. Thunderbolts*‘ post-credits scene adds a wrinkle to the New Avengers’ team name, as it reveals Sam Wilson is suing for copyright infringement. Even more importantly, though, it includes a tease of the Fantastic Four, as a multidimensional ship with the number “4” on it arrives on Earth. At the same, this seemed like a clear-and-obvious tease for The Fantastic Four: First Steps (which released a couple of months later), and that team’s arrival in Avengers: Doomsday. That still holds true, but it has a deeper meaning after the Fantastic Four’s own movie.

Thunderbolts*’ Post-Credits Scene Is Quietly Dark Setup For Avengers: Doomsday

Rather than a simpler setup, wherein it’s just the Fantastic Four happily arriving on Earth-616 in Avengers: Doomsday, there’s now a real sense of tragedy and foreboding to the ship. The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ post-credits scene revealed the first look at the MCU’s Doctor Doom, who was showing a keen interest in Franklin Richards. The implication of that is he kidnaps Franklin, intending to use him for his own multiversal goals. It’s likely the aftermath of that we’re seeing in Thunderbolts*.

There was no way of knowing that in theaters, but watching on Disney+, it hits differently. This isn’t a heroic arrival, but presumably a desperate rescue mission. It suggests Doom has brought Franklin to Earth-616, and the Fantastic Four have turned up so that Reed Richards and Sue Storm can get their son back. It was fair to assume after Thunderbolts* – and even before it – that something would happen on the Fantastic Four’s Earth to necessitate them crossing over. Given the high stakes of Franklin’s birth, and now knowing he was likely taken by Doom, it’s an even darker realization.

Hell, it could even be Doom himself on that ship, arriving with Franklin (though that does seem less likely). Regardless, Thunderbolts*‘ post-credits scene is now set up not only for a new team’s arrival, but what may be the defining story of Avengers: Doomsday. The MCU Phases 4 and 5 had some struggles with credits scenes that went nowhere, and introduced new characters who we’ve never seen since (and may never see again). Thunderbolts* flips that on its head, with one of the most meaningful scenes in years, which has only become more important since it was released.

Thunderbolts* is now streaming on Disney+, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps is playing in theaters. Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18th, 2026.