Marvel Officially Releases Doomsday’s Wakanda Trailer As Black Panther Meets The Fantastic Four

The fourth Avengers: Doomsday trailer is here, bringing Black Panther back to the MCU. Following a month of teasers (all four of which have leaked online ahead of their official release), the Wakanda-based trailer was just officially unveiled by Marvel. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the trailer reveals the Fantastic Four’s first on-screen interaction with characters from the main MCU timeline after their solo movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doomsday‘s Wakanda trailer features the most characters so far of all of the teasers. The first two went with two (Steve and child, Thor and Love), and then the X-Men trailer featured three (Magneto, Professor X, and Cyclops, with the bonus of a Sentinel’s leg). The Wakandan trailer shows five main characters, plus other Wakandans and Talokans accompanying Shuri, M’Baku, and Namor, and several of them have updated looks from the last time we saw them. Here’s the trailer:

What We Learned From The Avengers: Doomsday Wakanda Trailer

Alongside the confirmation that at least Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) will meet the Wakandan delegation, there’s a lot packed into the short teaser. First, we have the confirmation that Shuri is still wrestling with the wounds of her loss, as she laments the fact that she’s lost everyone dear to her. This is presumably disappointing for her nephew, Prince T’Challa, who might have thought he counted as one of those people… This is set up nicely if the rumors that a variant of the older T’Challa is set to appear either in Doomsday or Secret Wars, and would continue the MCU’s exploration of grief and loss in a new way.

Then there’s the fact that M’Baku is now king of Wakanda, as set up by the ending of Wakanda Forever. Both he and Shuri have new looks that appear to celebrate both Wakandan and Talokan heritage, which fits with the other reveal that the truce between the two nations has obviously held. Namor, too, has a new costume, with the comics-accurate high collar he’s known for rather than the ceremonial dress of his first appearance. His trusted second, Namora, also appears, confirming her appearance in Doomsday for the first time.

There’s definitely a vibe that something is off with Namor, which could fit with the theory that he will side with Doom. That’s very much pure speculation at the moment, of course, but he doesn’t look exactly happy in his brief shot. And finally, back to the costume front, Ben Grimm is still wearing the same costume as he and his fellow Fantastic Four wore in First Steps, seemingly bucking the trend for MCU costumes to change every time. A good choice. Still no Doctor Doom, though.

Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 16, 2026.