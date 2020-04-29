Twitter Cannot Get Over the Premise of Seth Rogen’s New Movie
Move over, Pickle Rick, there's a new pickle coming to town! Seth Rogen is known for making delightfully absurd comedies, and the premise of his next movie is definitely creative. The actor took to social media this week to announce his new film, which is coming to the new streaming service, HBO Max, this summer. Rogen shared the news on both Twitter and Instagram, but gave more plot details on Insta. Since announcing the film, many people have taken to Twitter to express their excitement and curiosity over the new movie.
"I’m thrilled that my next film 'An American Pickle' is coming to HBO Max this summer. I play an immigrant in 1920s New York who falls in a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. When I wake up, I seek out my only family, my great-grandson, an app developer named Ben, who I also play in the film. That old story... Can’t wait for you to see it. Also, this is an actual Tin Type photo," Rogen shared. You can check out the image below:
As you can see, the story of the film is pretty silly (but intriguing), so it's no surprise it's been a hot topic of discussion on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions to Rogen's An American Pickle announcement...
"Funniest Sh*t"
This Was Inevitable
Backstory
Celeb Excitement
The Hype Is Real
Promising
It Stays In Your Head Forever
Times Are Changing
The Jokes Are Pouring In
Are you excited for An American Pickle? Tell us in the comments!
HBO Max launches on May 27th.
