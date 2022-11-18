Marvel Fans Demand Jeremy Renner Bring Back His App to Replace Twitter

Twitter's apparent meltdown has some fans looking for Marvel's Hawkeye to save them. Tons of users on the social media site are hoping that the Jeremy Renner App can make a resurgence. Its a hysterical callback to the actor's social media platform that he used to share life updates with friends. Back in 2019, the app basically looked like Instagram at the time, in which Renner would post selfies and stuff. People loved how deranged some of the comments became below these entries. Not that Twitter needs anymore chaos after a tumultuous week… Still, it's been fun to see some users throw it back to the before times. Check out what they're posting down below while it lasts!

In a previous interview, the Hawkeye actor explained why he had to pull the plug. "The app has jumped the shark. Literally."

Before Twitter goes down, I want to thank everyone for the memories. See y’all on the Jeremy Renner app. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/j0d8cvHiXr — alias (@itsjustanx) November 18, 2022

"Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days," Renner continued. "What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can't or won't condone."

