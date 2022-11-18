Marvel Fans Demand Jeremy Renner Bring Back His App to Replace Twitter
Twitter's apparent meltdown has some fans looking for Marvel's Hawkeye to save them. Tons of users on the social media site are hoping that the Jeremy Renner App can make a resurgence. Its a hysterical callback to the actor's social media platform that he used to share life updates with friends. Back in 2019, the app basically looked like Instagram at the time, in which Renner would post selfies and stuff. People loved how deranged some of the comments became below these entries. Not that Twitter needs anymore chaos after a tumultuous week… Still, it's been fun to see some users throw it back to the before times. Check out what they're posting down below while it lasts!
In a previous interview, the Hawkeye actor explained why he had to pull the plug. "The app has jumped the shark. Literally."
Before Twitter goes down, I want to thank everyone for the memories. See y’all on the Jeremy Renner app. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/j0d8cvHiXr— alias (@itsjustanx) November 18, 2022
"Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days," Renner continued. "What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can't or won't condone."
Would you like to see the app return? Let us know in the comments!
Promise?
guys if twitter goes down can we all agree to meet on the jeremy renner app?— fool ꩜ (:) (@FakeYou_Out_) November 18, 2022
The time to strike
This is the time for the Jeremy Renner app to rise like a phoenix from the ashes— Eric Turkey (@UweBollocks) November 18, 2022
But, very seriously
Where is he when we needed him the most? @JeremyRenner pic.twitter.com/jyj29i0vFc— cheezyvIRL (@Lucifer_Shill) November 18, 2022
When will it cease
First the Jeremy Renner app, now Twitter. How will we connect to the world?— Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) November 18, 2022
Let's just be legends
fuck it we going to the Jeremy Renner app #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/Dw6qLyeUnR— alex (@highlghtheaven) November 18, 2022
A great migration
me trying to follow my mutuals on instagram tumblr the jeremy renner app and discordpic.twitter.com/9rYLiP7n4z— emily ☆ (@djarinsaber) November 18, 2022
It's time
Jeremy Renner bring back the Jeremy Renner app it's time— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) November 18, 2022
Had the last laugh
Jeremy Renner: well well well who's laughing at my app now— cyberpankaj⚪ (@vrovoom) November 18, 2022