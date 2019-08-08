Twitter Users Are Sharing the Best Movie Lines Ever

Another day, another fun Twitter hashtag to keep the Internet busy! Today’s trending topic is #BestMovieLineEver, which is showcasing all sorts of film favorites from classics to comedies to comic book movies. Twitter’s responses range from the obvious to the deep cuts, and people are clearly enjoying this light-hearted trend (especially since the Internet can be a dark and cruel place).
Currently, the hashtag is the second-highest trending topic on Twitter after #InternationalCatDay (shout-out to Captain Marvel‘s Goose) with over 45,000 tweets using #BestMovieLineEver.
In honor of this fun trend, here’s a list of some of the best quotes from our favorite franchise films…
Star Wars:
#BestMovieLineEver Why, you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder! pic.twitter.com/eGfppDoNDH— Mara Jade Skywalker (@MasterJediMara) August 8, 2019
Marvel:
#BestMovieLineEver I Am Iron Man pic.twitter.com/iwpthfYdhL— Alohalani (@alohalanitorrez) August 8, 2019
Blade Runner:
The one that will forever stick with me. “Like tears in the rain” #BladeRunner #BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/hPltacXkNX— Aaron Siebert (@DblAA101) August 8, 2019
Star Trek:
#BestMovieLineEver📽️— David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) August 8, 2019
“I have been….and always shall be…
your friend.”
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cCzFCZZLAw
Batman:
#BestMovieLineEver “I’m Batman.” pic.twitter.com/w2VKXZqb4s— AvengerLars (@avengerlars) August 8, 2019
Superman:
#BestMovieLineEver📽️— David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) August 8, 2019
“You’ve got *me?*
Who’s got YOU?” pic.twitter.com/ZoJZPgpIIs
Back to the Future:
#BestMovieLineEver I’m your density. I mean, your destiny pic.twitter.com/zn4nnP5QyL— Kevin Duffy 🇺🇸🏒⚽⚾ (@kkrwhduffy) August 8, 2019
Spider-Man:
#BestMovieLineEver— robin davis (@dontberacist9) August 8, 2019
with great power comes great responsibility pic.twitter.com/55KUrHq1io
Lord of the Rings:
#BestMovieLineEver— Heavy Metal Yeti (@HeavyMetalYetii) August 8, 2019
YOU!! SHALL NOT!!! PASS!!!! pic.twitter.com/tP9pcxa8OP
Die Hard:
“Yippee Ki-Yay, mother fucker.” #BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/3ItdJWN2EX— UnKyleStroganoff #CancelAmericanIdol (@UnKyleDeadpool) August 8, 2019
