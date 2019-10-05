Two Different Matrix Movies Are in the Works at Warner Bros.

In August fans of the Matrix franchise got some major news with the announcement that a fourth Matrix movie is now in development with Lana Wachowski both writing and directing the film and, to make things even sweeter, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning to reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity. For some fans, though, that exciting news called into question the status of writer Zak Penn‘s Matrix project. On Saturday, Penn took to social media to offer a bit of clarification about his Matrix project, however, and it turns out there’s not one but two Matrix movies in development.

On Twitter, Penn took the time to clarify the two Matrix projects situation, as well as explain that neither his nor Wachowski’s films are reboots. They are, instead, set at different times within the Matrix universe.

people keep asking, so let me clarify there are two different #Matrix projects at wb. i wrote one set earlier in the timeline of the matrix universe. Lana Wachowski is directing a sequel that i did not work on, but cant wait to see. Neither of them are reboots. #notareboot — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) October 5, 2019

“People keep asking, so let me clarify there are two different Matrix projects at WB,” Penn wrote. “I wrote one set earlier in the timeline of the Matrix universe. Lana Wachowski is directing a sequel that I did not work on but can’t wait to see. Neither of them are reboots.”

This isn’t the first time Penn has indicated that his Matrix project isn’t a reboot. Almost two years ago to the day, Penn shared on Twitter that he was working on something Matrix-related but that it wasn’t a reboot or a continuation. At that time he also explained that there wasn’t really anything that could be discussed since the script was still in development. It would seem that there’s still not a lot that Penn can discuss about the project, though the explanation that his project takes place “earlier in the timeline” is a good piece of information.

As for Wachowski’s Matrix 4, earlier this week it was reported that Warner Bros. is currently seeking an actor to play a younger version of Reeves’ Neo in the film. According to Variety reporter Justin Kroll in an appearance on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast, the young actor will join Neo (Reeves) and Trinity (Moss). The film will also bring back the same artists who helped shape the world of the first Matrix movie, presumably to replicate the look and feel of The Matrix as much as possible.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said when Matrix 4 was announced. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix.”

