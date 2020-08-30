Two Injured in Ceiling Collapse During Singapore Tenet Screening

✖

Two moviegoers were injured when part of the ceiling collapsed during a screening of Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet on Sunday in Singapore. The incident occurred at the Shaw Theatres NEX Mall in Hall 6 of the multiplex which has since been closed until further notice. According to Variety, the condition of the two injured moviegoers is currently unknown.

Per the report, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. local time when a large section of the theater's ventilation duct fell through the suspended ceiling and onto moviegoers. One guest told local news outlet Must Share News that they thought the sounds of the collapse were coming from the speakers and thus, part of the movie.

"It hurt because a piece of the ceiling hit my head, and my heart was racing," the guest named Venkat said. "It was really confusing because we thought the sounds from the crashing was from speakers behind us."

A mall spokesperson told Channel News Asia that two people were taken to the hospital, one on a stretcher.

"Unfortunately, two patrons were injured," the spokesperson said. "They were quickly attended to by our staff and then by paramedics who arrived. They were subsequently taken to the hospital."

Shaw Theaters has since posted on their website that the theater will be closed until further notice.

"Our priority is to provide support to our injured patrons. We are also working with our landlord (Gold Ridge Pte Ltd) and the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances thoroughly. The cinema will be closed until further notice," the statement read.

While Tenet is set to open in theaters in the United States on September 3rd with early screenings taking place in select cities, the film opened in some international markets last week, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, the UK, and Singapore. The film is reportedly on track to earn $40 million since its opening on Wednesday in 40 overseas markets.

According to the film's official synopsis, "John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.

The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer. Nolan's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. Ludwig Göransson composed the score.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a Film by Christopher Nolan, Tenet. Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing Tenet in theaters and IMAX worldwide. The film has been rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, suggestive references and brief strong language."

Tenet opens in theaters in the United States on September 3rd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.