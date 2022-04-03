UFO Expert Thinks Aliens May Avoid Earth After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

If aliens were planning to visit our planet sometime soon, they may have taken a slight detour after seeing the Academy Awards last month. According to one UFO expert, Will Smith’s now-infamous altercation with Chris Rock may have provided extraterrestrials with all the evidence they need to avoid the third rock from the sun.

Nick Pope, a former official with Britain’s Ministry of Defense, says any alien life forms happening to tune into the Oscars could have divisive thoughts amongst themselves about humans in acting in such a way.

“If extraterrestrials are watching Earth – either monitoring us as part of a scientific study of emerging civilizations or maybe as reconnaissance, ahead of an alien invasion – they’ll get a lot of their information about us from our TV broadcasts,” Pope said in a chat with The Mirror. “What will they make of the fiasco at this year’s Oscars ceremony? I Aliens will already know Will Smith from Independence Day, where he punched out an alien and uttered the immortal line ‘welcome to Earth.’”

Pope went on to add that Smith’s role in the Men in Black franchise could suggest to aliens that Smith is one of the planet’s primary defenders. The Mirror says it confirmed with the former official to ensure he wasn’t joking.

Smith’s slap has dominated much of the chatter across social media this week, and has led to the actor’s resignation from the Academy. The Oscar-awarding organization is still committed to having a thorough investigation of the event to levy their own penalties against the actor.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” the actor said in his resignation statement.

He added, “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”