Uma Thurman Breaks Silence On Harvey Weinstein Scandal With Scathing Comment

There’s lots of things Uma Thurman is thankful for, and the fall of Harvey Weinstein is chief amongst them. The actress starred in a number of films produced by the disgraced producer, and Thurman told the press she was waiting to comment on the matter nearly a month ago. Now, the star has broken her silence, and the Kill Bill actress is lashing out.

Over on Instagram, Thurman shared a throwback photo of herself as Beatrix Kiddo, the character she made iconic in Kill Bill. The star wished her followers a very happy Thanksgiving, but her final words singled out Weinstein in a direct way.

“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so…Happy Thanksgiving Everyone,” Thurman wrote before adding:

“Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators. I’m glad it’s going slowly. You don’t deserve a bullet.”

Earlier this year, Thurman made headlines after the actress was asked about Weinstein’s scandal. The star told Access Hollywood she was still trying to find words for the ordeal, and Thurman’s gritted teeth conveyed just how upset the actress was about the situation.

“I have learned, I am not a child. And I have learned that when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself,” Thurman said previously, carefully choosing each word “So, I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Right now, Weinstein has gone underground as the media storm around Hollywood and its sexual predators continues to grow. The producer checked himself into an outpatient treatment facility in Arizona after scores of women including Ashley Judd accused him for sexual assault.