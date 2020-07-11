Uncharted’s Tom Holland Shows Off Workout Photo Inspired by Mark Wahlberg

✖

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is set to play a younger version of Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie, and he's been showing off some of his looks on Instagram. This week, the actor posted a picture to his Instagram Stories of his "work in progress" hair, which has grown back since his Cherry buzzcut. Holland's latest photo features him after a workout, which appears to be inspired by his Uncharted co-star, Mark Wahlberg, who is portraying Drake's mentor, Victor "Sully" Sullivan. "When working with @MarkWahlberg you gotta get after it," Holland wrote in his post. You can check out his workout photo below:

(Photo: Instagram)

Video game fans are especially curious to see how the Uncharted movie comes together, given both the unexpected narrative and the star-studded ensemble cast. The film will be directed by Venom's Ruben Fleischer, with a cast that also includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. Like so many movies, production has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Wahlberg talked about the movie, which was originally supposed to feature him as Drake.

“I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I’m playing Sully. Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there," Wahlberg said in an interview earlier this year. "There was that biological clock. We gotta’ get going quickly.”

"It’s exciting because, without giving too much away, it’s more of an origin story," Wahlberg also said. "Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It’ll be very cool. It’s the first time I’m in a movie that’s a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It’s got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I’ve never been a part of.”

“The script’s really good, man,” Holland teased earlier this year. “The script is really, really good. It’s really strong. It’s really, really funny. The dynamic between Sully and Drake is amazing, and Mark Wahlberg is going to crush it as Sully. And it’s a really, really fun film.”

Uncharted is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on July 16, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.