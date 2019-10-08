The Internet Is Wigging out About Tom Holland’s Surprising Haircut

An actor must be willing to change for a role, but the question is always how far will one go. For some actors, they will go as method as needed to change their bodies, but others have less of an obligation. Playing a superhero can require all sorts of workout regimes to get a cut look, and actor Tom Holland knows all about that thanks to Spider-Man. However, his latest role went a very different directions with its hairstyle needs…

After all, Holland had to get a rather drastic haircut for his next role, and the Internet is having a freakout over the sudden change.

For those who have not heard, you will want to brace yourself. Earlier today, Holland shared a video on social media of himself giving a shoutout to someone, but fans can hardly recall the name mentioned. The shock of seeing Holland holding the camera with no hair on his head stunned the Internet, and it doesn’t seem the video was a prank.

The actor really did have to shave his head for his role in Cherry, and his biggest fans are mourning his famous locks online.

As you can see in the slideshow below, fans are reacting in all sorts of ways about the new shaven look. While some admit they’re happy with how Holland looks, others admit they’re having a hard time adjusting to the image. Of course, everyone is still down to support the British actor as he moves onto his next project. Last week, filming began on Cherry which directors Joe and Anthony Russo are overseeing. Holland was cast as one of the films leads, and it turns out the role of Nico Walker required the actor to shave down his hair.

Obviously, the look will serve Holland well in his new role, but it won’t suit every gig the actor takes. In fact, fans are having a field day with how Holland might approach his next Spider-Man project if his hair were still this buzzed. Peter Parker is known for having thick brown hair, and Holland brought that style to life perfectly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the actor still in the franchise (for now), fans cannot imagine it without Holland’s hair, so the actor better start growing back his mane ASAP before the next Spider-Man movie gets rolling.

The Era Is Here

Tom Holland has officially shaved his hair…we are in a new era now. pic.twitter.com/6k9oOEfFeb — malachi saw ffh (@MCUMarvels) October 8, 2019

A Brief Memorial

Rest in peace to Tom Holland’s beautiful hair. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6tEKgM98eh — Alia Link | #1 Pikachu Stan (@AliaLink101) October 8, 2019

Two Sides

me with tom holland when he has his natural hair vs when he goes bald for cherry pic.twitter.com/qFdgrqHf0o — 𝐚𝐨𝐢𝐟𝐞 (@SPlDEYSDAYA) October 7, 2019

Well, Alright Then

tom holland after finally getting his haircut: ayo where my hair go?



me under the barber’s chair: pic.twitter.com/r5GMgWdBqy — nicky 🏳️‍🌈 #1 TDATT stan (@spideyyunderoos) October 5, 2019

A Fragile State

joe keery and tom holland cut their hair.

twitter stans: pic.twitter.com/M3l23TWw0K — ᴍᴀx (@willdlamb) October 8, 2019

Equally Good

cultural impact :



Tom Holland Tom holland

with curly hair with a buzzcut pic.twitter.com/zkf7ZX1Wj8 — °•.˜”*°•Marko| M°•.˜”*°• (@petersrogue) October 8, 2019

Rest in Peace

WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY IN MEMORY OF TOM HOLLAND’S PRINCE CHARMING HAIR. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN REST IN PEACE 😭 pic.twitter.com/ITQEmbRmI7 — hali | crier’s war spoilers (@dreamjosten) October 8, 2019

