Universal Reserves Release Dates for 2024 Movies

Though streaming platforms are in vogue for Hollywood studios, the arms race for theatrical exhibition continues and Universal Pictures has planted multiple flags in the future. The studio has set ten release dates for the year 2024 ranging from regular old “Universal Event Films” to movies from Illumination Animation and horror aficionados Blumhouse Productions. Titles for the movies were not confirmed but it’s not difficult to imagine that some of these could be sequels like one of the final Fast & Furious movies, perhaps their first LEGO movie after acquiring the license, or perhaps yet another film from comedian turned horror auteur Jordan Peele.

What wasn’t part of the announcement was if these will be theatrical exclusive releases or if they’ll be release simultaneously on Peacock as well. Universal surprised everyone a few weeks ago confirming that the upcoming Halloween Kills will be released day and date in theaters and on streaming this October. So far that has been the only title which they’ve released that way and after previously making theatrical exclusive window deals with exhibitors it’s unclear what their plans are moving forward.

As for their 2024 release dates you can find the full list below, along with notations about other studios that have release dates set for the same time (perhaps offering clues about what Universal’s releases could be since they’re likely counter-programming).

UNTITLED UNIVERSAL EVENT FILM

Friday, January 12, 2024



UNTITLED UNIVERSAL ANIMATED EVENT FILM

Friday, February 9, 2024

UNTITLED UNIVERSAL EVENT FILM

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

(An Untitled Marvel Studios movie is scheduled to be released two days later on Friday, February 16, 2024)

UNTITLED UNIVERSAL EVENT FILM

Friday, May 10, 2024

(An Untitled Marvel Studios movie is scheduled to open one week prior on Friday May 3, 2024)

UNTITLED UNIVERSAL EVENT FILM

Friday, June 21, 2024

(An Untitled Pixar movie is scheduled to be released the week prior on June 14, 2024)

UNTITLED ILLUMINATION ANIMATED FILM

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

(An Untitled Walt Disney Pictures live-action film is scheduled to be released two days later on Friday, July 5, 2024 with an Untitled Marvel Studios movie scheduled for July 26, 2024 as well.)

UNTITLED BLUMHOUSE PRODUCTIONS FILM

Friday, September 13, 2024

UNTITLED UNIVERSAL ANIMATED EVENT FILM

Friday, September 27, 2024

UNTITLED BLUMHOUSE PRODUCTIONS FILM

Friday, October 18, 2024

UNTITLED UNIVERSAL EVENT FILM

Wednesday, December 25, 2024

(The long delayed but already completed Avatar 3 is scheduled to arrive five days prior on December 20, 2024.)