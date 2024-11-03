Venom 3 Is a Perfect Setup for Andrew Garfield to Rejoin Sony’s Spider-Verse

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is still going strong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man feels complete, especially after seeing him in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That leaves Andrew Garfield’s take on the character, whom fans and the actor himself have been vocal about wanting to see return in some way. Many have asked what that would look like, or how it could be done, but Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance surprisingly gives us a path toward figuring it out.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from Venom: The Last Dance! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Venom: The Last Dance gently closes the book on Tom Hardy’s run as Venom, but it also leaves the door open to a whole future with Symbiote characters in Sony’s universe of Spider-Man characters. The Venom Symbiote that bonded with Eddie Brock has mostly been killed, though a small piece of it found a way to survive the destruction of Area 51 and has attached itself to a cockroach. The film also left loose ends in the form of Knull, the Symbiote god, and Agony, another popular Symbiote, who are just out and about in this universe.

Sony clearly wants to continue with the Symbiote stories on-screen. With Hardy seemingly done, however, what’s the best way to go about that? The ending of Venom: The Last Dance provides an opportunity, doing just enough to set up a run-in between Brock and Spider-Man.

It’s a very small thing, but it’s significant. Through all three of these movies, Eddie has been based on the West Coast. That changes in the final moments of The Last Dance, as Brock arrives in New York City. Eddie Brock and Peter Parker share a very deep history together in the Big Apple, so this feels like the first opportunity for them to really cross paths in Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

With there still being Symbiotes at large in this universe, there’s a case to be made for Spider-Man to get involved. After all, it was Spider-Man that made the Symbiote famous in the first place. Say the Symbiote from the post-credits scene starts to get notices, or Knull makes some sort of calculated attack, Spider-Man could take it upon himself to get involved. How convenient for him, there’s a guy now in his own city that spent years attached to one of these Symbiotes and could tell him everything he needs to know.

Spider-Man and Venom getting together makes too much sense for it not to happen at some point. And it feels like it would have be Andrew Garfield’s version of the character if Sony wants to make a whole story out of it. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man already dealt with a Venom Symbiote in his universe, and we already know Tom Holland’s Peter Parker resides in yet another different universe (though that one might also have a piece of Venom floating around). Garfield is really the only choice. It helps that he’s widely beloved in the role and that his Peter Parker still has a lot of story left to tell.