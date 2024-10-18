Andrew Garfield Has a Stipulation for His Spider-Man Return

Andrew Garfield addressed making a Marvel return as Spider-Man again. Right now, The Amazing Spider-Man star has been doing the rounds promoting We Live In Time. At basically every stop on the tour, he’s been asked about being Peter Parker again in some capacity. It seems clear now that Garfield would love to return if the story serves his version of the Marvel hero. One of the big things that Spider-Man: No Way Home did well was give his iteration of the Web-Slinger an arc that acknowledged the past in his two movies. But, the MCU entry also carved out room for Peter Parker’s story to continue if Sony got the idea to do another one. The door is clearly open at this point. The actor told PEOPLE that his phone’s always there if Marvel and Sony want to hammer something out.

Still, fans should all keep in mind that Garfield isn’t just going to stroll in to be Spider-Man again if it can’t measure up to the movie that came before it. Interestingly, he seems to hold Spider-Man: No Way Home in some real regard. Peter 3’s subtle moments helping Tom Holland’s variant navigate his own personal tragedy really struck a chord in the audience. There are multiple screenings where Garfield’s Wall-Crawler swooping in to save MJ got louder cheers than Tobey Maguire stepping through a Sling Ring portal. So, the people behind it really got that story right for the majority of people out there. (Yes, the viewers who felt like the movie was disjointed exist too, different strokes for different folks.) Whether it’s Spider-Man 4 or something else, the star says both studios are going to have to bring it on the story front.

The Spider-Man star said, “I think what it would take is a great idea, a great concept. Something that is surprising and odd and fun, joyful. It has to be worthwhile. I think we had such a great time on that last one that you want to just go, ‘Okay. Leave it. It was great. It worked. It was a risk and it really, really worked.’”

“I’m so happy that they had the courage to do it. It’s such a great idea. I would never have had that foresight,” Garfield added. “So, I’m really just proud and happy that I get to be a part of that. But if there’s something that can be concocted and thought up that feels additive to the canon of that character, then for sure.”

So, that all sounds lovely in the aggregate. Garfield has loved and will always love the role of Spider-Man. After a rough few years, the fanbase has completely wrapped him in adoration for his take on Peter Parker. The last time viewers saw him in the red and blue tights, it was a smash-success that netted more than a billion dollars at the box office. All of that is great! However, as is the case a lot with comic book movies right now, it all depends on the story that Sony and Marvel Studios want to tell. You could fill a book up with quotes from Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Garfield about not wanting to just make a movie with fanservice moments. (Some fans agree with that sentiment! Sure!)

If we were to place odds on it, you’ll probably see both Garfield and Maguire in some capacity by Avengers: Secret Wars at the latest. While that’s not a slam dunk, it sure feels likely right now. Getting both Spider-Men to fit into that narrative is a bit more slippery for Marvel Studios. They have an entire line of Avengers to get in there, along with Deadpool, Wolverine and The Fantastic Four. Goodwill from the audience will flow like water once we get to that MCU crossover. But, how that script looks is going to determine a lot. And, if you think that’s going to be a big negotiation, imagine how in-depth the conversations around an “Amazing Spider-Man 3” would be now. The Multiverse means nothing is out of reach, but someone’s going to have to put forth a great effort to bring Garfield back.



