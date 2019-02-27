Mattel’s View-Master Toy to Get Its Own Movie

Apparently now is the time that movie producers have decided to give every nostalgic toy its own feature film. It made sense when we saw Transformers and G.I. Joe getting movies, but now we’re going even further down the rabbit hole. A View-Master movie is actually on the way.

According to Deadline, live-action View-Master film is the next project to come from the recent MGM-Mattel partnership, following the news that the American Girl dolls would be getting their own franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mattel Films head Robbie Brenner will oversee production alongside MGM’s Co-President of Production Cassidy Lange.

“Since the 1940’s, View-Master has inspired wonder and joy in children of all ages, creating huge opportunities for storytelling,” said Brenner said. “MGM Pictures has tremendous expertise and a proven track record in capturing audiences’ imagination through film, and we’re proud to be partnering with them to bring another Mattel franchise to theaters. This marks another important milestone as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.”

“View-Master was the first device that allowed families all over the world to escape their reality and take them places they never thought they could go,” added Jonathan Glickman, MGM’s President, Motion Picture Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Mattel to create a family adventure integrating the old school turn and click stereotypic device with the modern world of virtual reality.”

In addition to its partnership with MGM, Mattel is also working with a couple of other major studios to bring its toys to life. Hot Wheels and Barbie are both getting their own films at Warner Bros., with Margot Robbie set to star in and co-produce the latter. Sony is working with Mattel on a “reimagining” of Masters of the Universe.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu (and the appearance of MewTwo!), the Oscars, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!