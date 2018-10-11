Paul Walker’s Game4Paul Charity Event Will Feature Exclusive Vin Diesel Xbox One And More From The Bloodshot Set

Sony’s upcoming Vin Diesel starring Bloodshot has teamed up with Paul Walkers’ Reach Out WorldWide to help fund a great cause with some very exclusive one of a kind items from the movie.

Valiant is kicking off their movie universe with Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot, and fans can get their hands on some very exclusive items from the film and Diesel by helping out this year’s Game4Paul fundraiser. For those who aren’t familiar, Walker founded a charity known as Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), an organization that helps deploy humanitarian relief in the wake of natural disasters. Currently, ROWW has teams in Indonesia helping with the recent earthquake and tsunami as well as in North Carolina after Hurrican Irene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year’s Game4Paul event is the fourth event of its kind, and Diesel will be live streaming from the set of Sony’s Bloodshot during the event. Bloodshot and Xbox will also be partnering to provide a fantastic haul of prizes and rewards direct from the Bloodshot set for those who donate to ROWW, including a custom Bloodshot-themed and Vin Diesel signed Xbox One X console, several exclusive variant covers signed by Diesel and the cast, and much much more.

Game4Paul will be airing on Tiltify, Twitch Xbox Channel, Mixer Xbox Channel, and Cody Walker’s Facebook Page today at 11 am ET/1 pm PT, so make sure to tune in!

You can view the full list of rewards and prizes below.

BLOODSHOT-THEMED CUSTOM XBOX ONE X CONSOLE

Signed by Vin Diesel / Only Copy Ever Produced

Get your hands on an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Xbox One X console – fully customized to feature exclusive artwork and detailing from Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film and signed by none other than BLOODSHOT star Vin Diesel himself! Comes complete with a 1TB hard drive, an Xbox Wireless Controller, 1-month of Xbox Game Pass and 14-days of Xbox Live Gold so you can enjoy 100 great games right out of the box. With Xbox One X, enjoy immersive true 4k gaming, 4k Blu-ray and 4k video streaming.

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #12 VIN DIESEL VARIANT

Signed by Vin Diesel / Only Copy Ever Produced

The rarest Bloodshot comic book EVER produced – signed by Vin Diesel, star of Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film! Specially manufactured for Game4Paul, this ONE-OF-A-KIND edition of the BLOODSHOT SALVATION #12 comic book comes complete with an exclusive cover featuring art by legendary comic artist Lewis LaRosa, imagining superstar Vin Diesel as Valiant’s relentless comic-book hero and signed by Diesel himself! The art for this truly unique collectible was originally commissioned by former Valiant CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani at the request of BLOODSHOT director Dave Wilson, who gave the art to star Vin Diesel as a gift and reveals Diesel’s likeness as the character for the first time, as rendered by his favorite Bloodshot artist, Lewis LaRosa.

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #1 BRUSHED METAL VARIANT

Signed by Cast & Crew

One of the rarest and most sought-after Valiant comic books ever released – signed by 55 members of the cast and crew of Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film! This high-end, limited edition variant of New York Times best-selling writer Jeff Lemire’s introduction to Valiant’s Eisner Award-nominated Bloodshot mythos features artwork by artist Mico Suayan and comes printed via a special process on an actual brushed aluminum metal sheet, comes signed by stars Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce and Sam Heughan, director Dave Wilson, producers Dinesh Shamdasani and Toby Jaffe, as well as 50 additional cast and crew members behind the BLOODSHOT feature film!

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #1 BRUSHED METAL VARIANT

Signed by Vin Diesel

One of the rarest and most sought-after Valiant comic books ever released – signed by Vin Diesel, star of Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film! This high-end, limited edition variant of New York Times best-selling writer Jeff Lemire’s introduction to Valiant’s Eisner Award-nominated Bloodshot mythos features artwork by artist Mico Suayan and comes printed via a special process on an actual brushed aluminum metal sheet, signed by none other than Vin Diesel himself! Three signed copies available.

BLOODSHOT CUSTOM-PAINTED CONVERSE CHUCK TAYLOR ALL-STARS

Signed by Vin Diesel

One of a series of five pairs of custom Bloodshot-themed Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars – painstakingly hand-painted by NYC street artist “AKA MAG” for the team behind Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film, including producers Neal Moritz, Dinesh Shamdasani, Toby Jaffe, director Dave Wilson, and star Vin Diesel! Each features wall-to-wall, completely unique and never-to-be replicated artwork created on-site at MAG’s Punk Your Chucks studio in New York. This pair, given to Vin Diesel in honor of his role in Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film, features his likeness as Bloodshot and comes signed by Diesel himself!

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #1 RARE GOLD LOGO EDITION

Signed by Vin Diesel

An incredibly rare and highly collectible Gold Logo edition of BLOODSHOT SALVATION #1 – signed by Vin Diesel, star of Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film! This limited edition variant of New York Times best-selling writer Jeff Lemire’s introduction to Valiant’s Eisner Award-nominated Bloodshot mythos features cover artwork by artist Kenneth Rocafort and comes signed by none other than Vin Diesel himself! Three signed copies available.

BLOODSHOT DELUXE EDITION BOOK 1 HARDCOVER

Signed by Vin Diesel

A rare and out-of-print hardcover collection presenting the first thirteen issues of Valiant’s seminal Bloodshot comic book series – signed by Vin Diesel, star of Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film! Presented in a deluxe, oversized format, this beautiful hardcover – signed by none other than Vin Diesel himself – collects the complete first year of Bloodshot’s acclaimed 2012 comic book series by writer Duane Swierczynski with artists Manuel Garcia, Barry Kitson, Arturo Lozzi, and more. Three signed copies available.

BLOODSHOT 1/6 SCALE LIMITED EDITION STATUE

Signed by Vin Diesel

One of only 300 copies ever produced, this officially licensed Bloodshot statue comes signed by Vin Diesel, star of Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film! Based on the artwork of multiple Eisner Award-winning artist David Aja and manufactured in cold-cast resin for maximum quality, this imposing statue stands tall at nearly 15 inches and comes loaded with twin sidearms, katana sword, assault rifle, and detachable base – signed by none other than Vin Diesel himself!

BLOODSHOT SCULPTED CERAMIC MUG

Signed by Vin Diesel

Pouring out of the pages of the best-selling comic book series, Valiant Comics’ legendary action hero Bloodshot leaps into action with this sculpted, ceramic collector’s mug manufactured by Surreal Entertainment – signed by Vin Diesel, star of Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film!

BLOODSHOT SUPER-DEFORMED PLUSH DOLL

Signed by Vin Diesel

See comics’ nanite-powered hero like you’ve never seen him before… As a high-quality, super- deformed plush – signed by Vin Diesel, star of Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film! Manufactured by Comic Images, this super-cuddly rendition of Valiant Comics’ unstoppable super-soldier stands seven inches tall and comes signed by none other than Vin Diesel himself! Three signed plush dolls available.

Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented

combatants codenamed Chainsaw.

Bloodshot hits theaters in early 2020.