Vin Diesel Shares Video From Fast & Furious 9 Set to Wish Director Justin Lin Happy Birthday

Fast & Furious 9 is currently in production and will serve as the tenth film in the franchise after the main cast took a little break to make way for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the recent spin-off that centered on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters. The new movie will see the return of some of the original cast, including Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto. The actor recently shared a set video from the upcoming movie in honor of director Justin Lin‘s birthday. The director, who also helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, turned 46 on October 11th.

“Happy Birthday Justin! Thank you for being unrelenting in your quest… and for being such an integral part of this journey. Blessed to call you a brother,” Diesel wrote.

As you can see, the video also includes Michelle Rodriguez, who has been a part of the franchise since the beginning. In the video, Diesel praises Lin and Rodriguez and talks about how grateful he is for getting the chance to film around cars for most of his life, and be a part of this franchise.

“What’s happening on this film is something that’s gonna blow your mind,” he teased.

If you notice, Lin is also wearing a #JusticeForHan shirt, which is, of course, a nod to Sung Kang’s character. Fans have been eager to see justice for Han, who was killed during the third film, which marked his first appearance in the franchise. They brought Kang back for movies 4-6, which served as prequels to the third movie, and it was revealed during the post-credits scene of the sixth film that Shaw was the one who killed him. Some fans find it irksome that Shaw eventually teamed up with the crew, who seemingly forgave him for killing their friend.

In other Fast & Furious news, the unfortunate beef between Diesel and Johnson recently appeared to come to an end, with the latter thanking Diesel for supporting Hobbs & Shaw.

Universal Pictures has set the Justin Lin-directed Fast & Furious 9 for May 22, 2020. Fast & Furious 10 follows April 2, 2021.