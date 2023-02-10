Violent Night Star John Leguizamo Addresses Sequel Appearance

Last year's Violent Night became an unexpected hit with both audiences and critics alike, so much so that the gruesome reimagination of Santa Claus secured itself the development of a sequel. No details about a follow-up film have been released at this point, though the nature of the premise means we'll likely see David Harbour return as the quarreling Kris Kringle to take on a new group of threats. While the events of the first film might cause some complications for such an opportunity, John Leguizamo recently teased that we can't rule out a return from his Scrooge character in the follow-up film. Violent Night is out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

When asked by ComicBook.com if he could make an appearance in a sequel, Leguizamo joked about there being inside information regarding such an opportunity, while teasing, "I can't reveal anything, but you might see me."

Scrooge's fate in the film, however, might complicate such a return.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Violent Night

In arguably one of the film's most violent sequences, Santa confronts Scrooge in the snowy ruins of a home that still has a fireplace and chimney intact. Using the magic that transports him up and down chimneys to deliver presents, Santa grabs Scrooge and passes through the chimney, allowing him to stand safely on top of the roof while Scrooge's body has been severely damaged by the force of being pulled through the chimney.

The film is described, "To hell with 'all is calm.' From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

"When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.

"The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise).

"Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer."

Violent Night is out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Stay tuned for details on the film's sequel.

