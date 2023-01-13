Violent Night Coming to Home Video With Deleted and Extended Scenes

A new holiday classic was born last month with Violent Night, a film that pits Santa Clause himself against a group of paramilitary home intruders, which originally landed in theaters in early December before becoming available as an in-home rental and a Digital HD download right before Christmas. The expedited in-home release was to allow as many audiences as possible to get into the holiday spirit, though an upcoming Collector's Edition Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD release will bring with it various special features and additional content not previously made available. Violent Night gets its Collector's Edition on Digital HD on January 20th and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 24th.

Special features on the upcoming home video release are as follows:

Includes Blu-ray, DVD, and a digital copy of Violent Night

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Quarrelin' Kringle

Santa's Helpers: The Making of Violent Night

Deck the Halls with Brawls

Feature Commentary with Director Tommy Wirkola, Producer Guy Danella, Writer Pat Casey, and Writer Josh Miller



The film is described, "To hell with 'all is calm.' From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

"When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.

"The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise).

"Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer."

More than being a one-note punchline, the film teased a rich backstory and mythology for the holiday figure, with the filmmakers responsible for the adventure often teasing their hopes for follow-up films.

