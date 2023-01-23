Violent Night 2: David Harbour's Violent Christmas Movie Has Sequel in the Works

Santa Claus is comin' to town at least one more time. Monday, Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola confirmed a sequel for the David Harbour vehicle is already in the works as the two sides are in talks to finalize deals ahead of filming. Given it's still early in the process, as Wirkola says, a script is just in the beginning days.

"Yes," Wirkola confirmed with TheWrap when asked if a sequel was going to happen. "We're talking about it and we're just making deals and getting everything in order."

Wirkola will be developing the sequel with Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers behind the first film. "We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story," the filmmaker added. "And we have some ideas, me and Pat and Josh and the producers, we've been talking about where we want to take it and what we want to see."

According to Wirkola, there was some stuff cut from the first film they'll expand upon this time around including Santa's home and the introduction of Mrs. Claus.

"There's stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves," Wirkola concluded. "But story-wise I think we have a really, really cool idea that expands on the world and scope, but still keeping that tone that we love from the first one."

In an interview last year, Miller said that Santa's elves were initially part of the team's pitch to Universal, though they ended up being cut due to budgetary restraints. "The elves were part of our pitch, but once we sold the movie, that was one of the two big picture notes we got from Universal," Miller explained. "It was just kind of the simple, 'We can't really afford to show the North Pole, so let's just not do it.' And we're like, 'Gotcha.'"

Violent Night is now streaming on Peacock and is available on physical media wherever movies are sold.

