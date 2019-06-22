The Wachowskis Rumored to Direct Michael B. Jordan Matrix Movie

Last month, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum director Chad Stahelski claimed in an interview that Lana and Lilly Wachowski were gearing up for a new Matrix movie. Those claims were quickly walked back with a clarification that the comments were regarding a hypothetical situation. Now, though, the rumors of the Wachowskis returning to the Matrix franchise have surfaced again.

According to a report by Discussing Film, the Wachowskis are set to return as directors for the new Matrix film. Zak Penn will write the screenplay and Michael B. Jordan will star. The report also indicates that production on this film will begin in early 2020 in Chicago under the working title “Project Ice Cream”. Jordan’s Outlier Society Productions and Warner Bros will reportedly produce the film. There are no plot details at this time, nor is it clear if the rumored film will be a reboot or a sequel to the initial Matrix trilogy.

Back in May, Stahelski sparked rumors when he spoke about the Wachowskis returning to the Matrix franchise, excitedly saying he’d happily return for stunts if asked.

“I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved,” Stahelski said to Slashfilm. “And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”

While those comments were soon clarified, fans have been hopeful that the Wachowskis would return to the Matrix after Penn also took to Twitter in 2017 to discuss his participation in the project.

“… Yes I’m writing something,” Penn wrote on Twitter. “Not a reboot, not a continuation, watch Animatrix, read comics to see what Wachowskis did… A script in development is not a movie … No casting, director, style can be discussed yet. Nothing to see here folks…yet.”

Whatever the actual status of the Wachowskis in relation to the Matrix, Stahelski’s comments do line up with Penn’s in that whatever this Matrix project is, it’s an expansion of sorts. Penn’s tweets specifically refer to The Animatrix, The Matrix‘s tie-in animated anthology direct-to-DVD release, and The Matrix comics, perhaps a reminder to fans that the Wachowskis built a universe much more expansive than just Neo, Morpheus, and Trinity — which could make for an interesting project should the rumors prove to be true.

