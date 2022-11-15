Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Says Strategy Is to "Drive the Hell Out of DC"

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav says that the company is poised to "drive the hell out of DC." In a new conversation with RBC, the executive is beyond excited for the future of the brand. A lot of things have changed for their outfit in the last few months. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been made co-heads of DC Films. Under their stewardship, Zaslav expects a new run of theatrical competitiveness. Under their new guidance, big name players like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and The Flash are a huge priority for the company. Zaslav has said as much in all his public comments to investors. Basically, expect to see the brand hit the ground running in 2023 with The Flash. Which, the CEO has been an especially large cheerleader for despite the legal situations surrounding the film's star. Check out what he had to say right here.

"I think over the next few years, you're going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there's not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav said according to THR. "And so part of our strategy is drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they've thrilled the fans. I think they're going to thrill you over a period of time."

What's Next For DC With Gunn At the Helm?

As soon as Gunn and Safran were announced as the heads of DC Films, users flocked to social media in the hopes of arguing their cases in front of the man who makes the decisions. However, Gunn isn't promising a wholesale revival of all of these things. In fact, the path ahead looks to be paying respect to a bunch of things that came before.

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn explained. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

Gunn added, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more."

