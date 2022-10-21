Warner Bros. Discovery Lays Off 100 Employees After Merger

Warner Bros. has been in the new a lot lately since their merger with Discovery. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has revamped their leadership staff with David Zaslav coming in as CEO. Zaslav has canceled multiple projects like Batgirl, The Wonder Twins, and even an animated Scooby Doo movie set during Christmas. Now, the studio has done something that has been expected since the announcement that the merger went through. According to Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery has laid off 100 members of their staff as part of a planned downsizing of the company's ad sales departments.

"These cuts are part of a previously reported and expected 30% reduction overall across the ad sales division, a sector of the merged company with many redundancies, in the coming weeks," the trade wrote in a new report. "However, not all of the exits will be layoffs, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation. An undisclosed number of those departures will be negotiated deals, while others will be retirements."

The next Warner Bros. film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam from DC Comics. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

