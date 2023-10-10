Warner Bros. Expected to Be Sold to New Owner, Possibly Universal According to New Report

There are rumblings that Warner Bros. Pictures could potentially be sold, with Universal Pictures the leading candidate to make the purchase. Warner Bros. Pictures is currently a part of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has Discovery and the Max streaming service under its control. DC Studios is also a part of Warner Bros., and it's the focus of a new feature that delves into some behind-the-scenes drama regarding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Inside the Variety article is a reference to those on the Warner Bros. lot who believe the studio will be sold within the next two years, with Universal the most likely candidate.

"The bottom line is they need to get DC to work whether [David] Zaslav owns it, whether Brian Roberts owns it, whether somebody else owns it," said LightShed's Rich Greenfield, a Wall Street analyst and venture capitalist. The article also discusses how there is confusion regarding who is really calling the shots for DC Studios. For example, Kevin Feige is the mastermind behind Marvel Studios and its creative output, whether that's a feature film in theaters or a series on Disney+. Meanwhile, James Gunn and Peter Safran on the co-CEOs of DC Studios, but Max also has a hand in creative as well. However, a Max source did state that the collaboration between Gunn, Safran, and Max executives Sarah Aubrey and Casey Bloy has been seamless so far.

Aquaman's Jason Momoa rumored for Lobo role in Superman: Legacy

Jason Momoa reportedly has his sights set on playing another iconic DC character. With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being the final film in the DC Extended Universe, there's a new report that Momoa may play the intergalactic outlaw Lobo in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. "Momoa may return, just not as Aquaman. Sources say the actor has engaged in talks to play Lobo, either in the 2025 reboot Superman: Legacy, written and directed by Gunn, or in a standalone film," Variety states.

ComicBook.com asked Momoa about playing Lobo back in November 2022, after James Gunn shared an image of Lobo on social media. After Momoa was made aware that Gunn posted a photo of Lobo, the actor was asked if there was any connection to Momoa's previous comments regarding a dream DC project coming under the supervision of Gunn and Safran.

After acting surprised, Momoa teased, "Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan. The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is."

Jason Momoa reportedly drunk on Aquaman 2 set

Documents from Aquaman star Amber Heard's high-profile court case with ex-husband Johnny Depp have appeared on Reddit. The documents include notes from Heard's therapist, which allege that the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was a hostile environment for Heard to work. That is, in part, because Jason Momoa, who stars as DC's aquatic hero Aquaman, would show up intoxicated, late, and dressed as Depp. Further, the notes suggest Momoa sought to have Heard removed from the film. "Jason said he wanted me fired. Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too," the notes read.

While Momoa's representation declined to speak to Variety for their piece, a DC spokesperson spoke to Momoa's professionalism, saying "Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Another insider rebuffed the idea that Momoa showed up drunk to set and suggested that the Momoa did not dress as Depp, but simply has a similar sense of style. "Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn't show up drunk to set," they said. "And he isn't dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style."