Watch – Mufasa: The Lion King Cast Reflects on Iconic Film’s Legacy in BTS Featurette (Exclusive)

Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most celebrated films in its vast catalog, and the franchise then brought in a whole new generation of fans with the live-action The Lion King. Now Disney has jumped back in time to showcase how those iconic characters first found Pride Rock in Mufasa: The Lion King, and you can watch the adventure in a brand new way thanks to Mufasa’s release on digital and video on demand. There are all kinds of bonus features on the home video version, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the behind-the-scenes deep dive Finding Milele in the video above.

The original Lion King has a special place in many fan’s hearts, including those who brought the latest adventure to life on the big screen. Editor Joi McMillon, John Kani (Rafiki), Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (Taka), Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), and director Barry Jenkins all share memories of seeing the film for the first time and the impact it had on them from then to now.

For Boone, the film always held a special place for her due to the tragic passing of her father at an early age, seeing herself in Simba’s journey. “My father passed away when I was really young, so I always felt this connection to Simba and felt like I could see how I could get through the grief of losing my father,” Boone said.

The impact of the film has only grown in time, and taking on something that means this much to so many was daunting for Jenkins. “There are very few pieces of art that approach the intensity of that 1994 scene where Simba crawls out to his father, and so it was daunting taking on something with this kind of legacy. There are very few things in culture that you could mention where everyone has the same picture. Where everyone understands the emotion you’re talking about, and I think The Lion King is one of those things,” Jenkins said.

Mufasa: The Lion King Bonus Features:

Full-Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

– Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics. Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King – Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life.

– Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life. Songs of the Savanna – Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King.

– Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King. Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa – Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie.

– Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie. Outtakes – Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth.

– Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth. Deleted Scenes :

Who’s the Mole Rat?

What Do You Feel in There?

Have Faith in Her

Taka’s Dream

: Who’s the Mole Rat? What Do You Feel in There? Have Faith in Her Taka’s Dream Music Video: “I Always Wanted a Brother” – Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot.

– Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot. Protect the Pride – Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild.

– Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild. Song Selections:

Milele (First Rain)

I Always Wanted a Brother

Bye Bye

We Go Together

Tell Me It’s You

Brother Betrayed

Official Synopsis: – “Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

Mufasa: The Lion King is available NOW for purchase on digital retailers (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home) and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1st.

