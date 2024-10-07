Original Hellboy Movie Streaming Free in October

As comic book fans wait for the arrival of Hellboy: The Crooked Man on VOD, the original adaptation of Mike Mignola's comic work has arrived on streaming and it's totally free. Guillermo del Toro's 2004 adaptation of Hellboy has a brand new streaming home after years of being locked behind a subscription, but now Hellboy can watched online for free.

Where to Stream Hellboy FREE

As of October 1st, and for an undetermined amount of time, Hellboy is available to stream on demand on Pluto totally for free, you don't even need to sign up for an account on the platform. Hellboy (2004) is also available to watch online for free on Tubi. Film fans with a library card can also access the movie for free on Hoopla.

What Is Hellboy About?

Released in 2004, Hellboy featured a stellar ensemble with Ron Perlman in the title role, acting alongside Selma Blair as Liz Sherman, Jeffrey Tambor as Tom Manning, Doug Jones as Abe Sapien, and John Hurt as Trevor "Broom" Bruttenholm. Rupert Evans as John Myers was a central part of the cast as well, playing a totally original character that was used to bring the audience into the world of Hellboy and the BPRD.

Taking loose inspiration from the first Hellboy comic series, Seed of Destruction, Hellboy (2004) delivered not only the origin story of the character as seen in the pages of Mike Mignola's comics but also brings in villains Rasputin, Karl Ruprect Kroenen, and Ilsa Haupstein.Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy was a modest hit, bringing in $99 million at the global box office but becoming a huge success on home media at the time. DVD sales for the film were enough to propel it toward the sequel, 2008's Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Fans of Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy were eager for the director to finish the trilogy, especially after The Golden Army ended on a major cliffhanger. Unfortunately a third film never materialized and the character was eventually rebooted with 2019's Hellboy, starring David Harbour in the title role. The character has been rebooted yet again with the upcoming Hellboy: The Crooked Man, which arrives on VOD in the US on Tuesday, October 8th.

The official description for Hellboy (2004) reads as follows: "Born in the flames of hell and brought to Earth as an infant to perpetrate evil, Hellboy (Ron Perlman) was rescued from sinister forces by the benevolent Dr. Broom (John Hurt), who raised him to be a hero. In Dr. Broom's secret Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, Hellboy creates an unlikely family consisting of the telepathic "Mer-Man" Abe Sapien (Doug Jones) and Liz Sherman (Selma Blair), the woman he loves who can control fire. Hidden from the very society that theyprotect, they stand as the key line of defense against an evil madman who seeks to reclaim Hellboy to the dark side and use his powers to destroy mankind. UHD release: As dark forces gather to hasten the Apocalypse, Hellboy (Ron Perlman) fights fire with fire in this mind-blasting supernatural action."