The Wild Robot Gets On-Demand and Blu-Ray Release Date, Full Slate of Special Features

The newest animated hit from DreamWorks is set to get a full home release in the coming weeks and months, allowing fans to watch and rewatch as many times as they’d like. The Wild Robot, from Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon director Chris Sanders, has made nearly $150 million at the box office so far. That number will continue to grow (with a couple of major markets still awaiting a release) but Universal is wasting no time getting the hit film to home platforms.
On Monday, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced the details for The Wild Robot‘s home rollout, which actually begins this week. The Wild Robot will be available to rent or purchase digitally beginning Tuesday, October 15th. The acclaimed animated film will be getting a physical 4K UHD and Blu-ray release on December 3rd.
In addition to the digital and physical release details, Universal also announced the full slate of special features that will be available with copies of The Wild Robot. You can check out the complete list of features below!
- COMMERCIAL FOR ROZZUM – An alternate opening to the film in storyboard form, with introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.
- MOMENTS FROM THE MIC – Straight from the recording booth, watch the star-studded cast of The Wild Robot perform some of their most memorable lines!
- MEET THE CAST – How do you give empathy to the voice of a robot, vulnerability to a fox, and wisdom to an opossum? Meet the talented voice cast and learn more about your favorite characters from The Wild Robot.
- THE OVERPROTECTIVE MOTHER – A deleted sequence from the film in storyboard form, with an introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.
- ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: ANIMATING THE WILD ROBOT – Go behind the scenes to see how filmmakers pushed the boundaries of animation to achieve the uniquely immersive world of The Wild Robot.
- FEELING ALIVE – Learn how filmmakers and cast enhanced the universally relatable thematic elements of Peter Brown’s original story to deepen its emotional connection to audiences.
- WILD SOUNDS – Explore the incredible music of The Wild Robot – from Kris Bowers’ enchanting score to Maren Morris’ two new songs.
- HOW TO DRAW – Follow along with writer/director Chris Sanders as he teaches Lupita Nyong’o how to draw Roz and then learn to draw Fink, Baby Brightbill, and Pinktail with story artist/character designer Genevieve Tsai!
- FLY YOUR OWN BRIGHTBILL – One of Roz’s primary tasks is to teach Brightbill to fly so he can migrate with the other geese. Here, you’ll learn how to create your very own Brightbill Kite so you can help him fly too!