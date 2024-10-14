The Wild Robot Gets On-Demand and Blu-Ray Release Date, Full Slate of Special Features

The newest animated hit from DreamWorks is set to get a full home release in the coming weeks and months, allowing fans to watch and rewatch as many times as they’d like. The Wild Robot, from Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon director Chris Sanders, has made nearly $150 million at the box office so far. That number will continue to grow (with a couple of major markets still awaiting a release) but Universal is wasting no time getting the hit film to home platforms.

On Monday, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced the details for The Wild Robot‘s home rollout, which actually begins this week. The Wild Robot will be available to rent or purchase digitally beginning Tuesday, October 15th. The acclaimed animated film will be getting a physical 4K UHD and Blu-ray release on December 3rd.

In addition to the digital and physical release details, Universal also announced the full slate of special features that will be available with copies of The Wild Robot. You can check out the complete list of features below!