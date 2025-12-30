We’re Officially 1 Month Away From Sam Raimi’s First Horror Movie In 17 Years

Horror fans can celebrate knowing that there’s exactly one month until one of the kings of horror returns. For the first time in nearly two decades, Sam Raimi is back with a new terrifying offering, and the cast is absolutely stacked. His last horror movie, Drag Me to Hell, debuted in 2009 and pulled in a shocking 92% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This time, we have Send Help to look forward to, a survival horror with a healthy dose of dark comedy. Starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, the summary reads “Two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it’s a battle of wills and wits to make it out alive.” It’s a whole new kind of horror from Raimi, and it looks like it’s going to be awesome.

Send Help Seems Like It Will Be Well Worth The Wait

Known for cult classic genre additions like the Evil Dead franchise, which he directed and produced, as well as his dip into the MCU with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a movie which definitely had the trademark Raimi visual style, there’s no doubt Send Help is going to be well worth the 17-year wait that horror fans have endured. The marketing for the film has also proven unique, using a Survivor-themed promo of Linda (McAdams) as she auditions for the reality series. Bradley (O’Brien) discovers the video and goes on to make fun of her for it, dismissing the skills she shows. It’s a great setup for what we catch glimpses of in the trailer: Linda is prepared for this, and Bradley is very far out of his depth. But who gets the last laugh once you’re stranded on an island, Bradley?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Raimi said about Send Help, “I found the two lead characters, Linda and Bradley, to be complex, human, and constantly at odds with each other in often conflicting situations. The pitch was outrageous and original, all the while tracking these two in their conflict as their power dynamic changed dramatically. I knew right away that I wanted to direct this picture.” He goes on to elaborate about the story at the core of film, “What I really love about this story is that it’s an underdog tale at its core. Not only is it about survival on a deserted island, but it’s also a story of female empowerment and transformation. Watching a once-powerful boss find himself dependent on someone he underestimated is satisfying. Our story is universal! We need to encourage our society to treat people with respect and kindness, regardless of status. It’s especially rewarding to see our heroine, Linda, come into her own in such an unexpected environment.”

Send Help will drop in theaters on January 30th.

