A Marvel Star Just Joined One Of Horror’s Most Highly-Anticipated Sequels

Marvel Cinematic Universe actress Kathryn Newton has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Ready or Not sequel alongside returning star Samara Weaving. As Deadline reports that Newton, who portrayed Cassie Lang/Stature in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will team up with Radio Silence directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2019 horror-comedy hit. This marks Newton’s second collaboration with the filmmaking duo after starring in last year’s vampire thriller Abigail. The original Ready or Not writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are also returning to pen the screenplay for the sequel, which is being produced by Searchlight Pictures.

The casting news represents a significant development for the sequel that has been steadily gaining momentum since being officially announced. The original Ready or Not premiered in August 2019 and quickly became a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its blend of horror, comedy, and social commentary on wealth inequality. The film follows Weaving’s character Grace as she marries into the wealthy Le Domas family, only to discover that her new in-laws intend to sacrifice her to fulfill a pact with a mysterious entity. The movie’s combination of shocking violence and dark humor resonated with audiences, establishing it as a cult favorite that left viewers eager for more stories set in its universe.

Newton’s involvement adds star power to the project that has already secured Weaving’s return as Grace, the bride who survived a deadly game of hide and seek with her murderous in-laws in the original film. While plot details remain under wraps, the sequel will presumably continue the story that began with Weaving’s character fighting for her life against the wealthy Le Domas family, whose members exploded in bloody fashion during the film’s climactic finale. Searchlight’s decision to move forward with the sequel comes after the original film became a surprise hit, grossing nearly $58 million worldwide against a modest budget.

Kathryn Newton Continues Her Horror Streak After Marvel Success

Newton first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Louise Brooks in HBO’s Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies before transitioning to more prominent film roles. Her career includes appearances in critically acclaimed projects such as the Oscar-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and comedies like Blockers. After taking over the role of Cassie Lang from Emma Fuhrmann in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Newton became part of the MCU’s next generation of heroes, giving her increased visibility that will likely benefit the Ready or Not sequel’s marketing efforts.

Beyond carving her place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Newton has been steadily building an impressive resume in horror, making her a natural fit for the Ready or Not sequel. Prior to joining the cast, Newton had already demonstrated her horror credentials in projects like 2023’s Lisa Frankenstein and the body-swap slasher film Freaky, where she starred opposite Vince Vaughn. Her collaboration with Radio Silence on Abigail further solidified her relationship with the filmmakers who have become leading voices in contemporary horror.

The announcement of Newton’s casting comes after months of speculation about the sequel’s development status. Last, directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett teased that the screenplay for Ready or Not 2 was “an absolute f-cking banger of a sequel.” However, they stopped short of confirming the project was officially moving forward at that time. “It’s getting figured out,” Gillett said during the interview. “That’s what we’ll say: Ready or Not 2 is getting figured out.” The directors expressed their enthusiasm for continuing the story, with Gillett adding, “We’re so proud of what that first movie is, we’re so proud of what the sequel is… We’re just really excited, and fingers crossed that it gets made.”

While plot details for the sequel remain tightly guarded, the return of the original writers suggests the follow-up will maintain the first film’s distinctive tone. The addition of Newton to the cast indicates the sequel will introduce new characters to the world established in the original, potentially expanding the mythology surrounding the Le Domas family and their supernatural pact.

Ready or Not 2 does not yet have an announced release date, but with casting now underway, production is expected to begin in the coming months.

