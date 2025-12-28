We’re Officially Less Than 6 Months Away From The Next DCU Movie After Superman

We’re currently having no shortage of superhero movies, with Superman having been released not too long ago. We also have The Batman 2 to look forward to, as well as the impending release of a whole slew of Marvel movies, including Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret War, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day all on the horizon. But one movie seems to be standing out amongst them, with its star receiving some incredible praise over their viewed test footage.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to land in theaters next summer, bringing with it Milly Alcock as our titular Supergirl, or Kara Zor-El. Jason Momoa is also joining the cast as the long-awaited Lobo, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Emily Beecham as Alura. And the plot of the film is definitely something worth looking forward to, as it has a wildly different flavor to it than most superhero movies do, leaning more into the Western genre than your traditional good guy vs bad guy story; with the comics the movie is based on being an adaptation of John Wayne’s True Grit, this makes perfect sense, and is definitely something to look forward to.

Supergirl Is The Breath Of Fresh Air The Genre Needs

Alcock’s Kara is not like any hero we’ve seen before. She’s a hard-partying, foul-mouthed, traumatized young woman—one without the endless optimism that her cousin, Superman, seems to wrap himself in like a warm, comforting blanket. Thanks to the comic the film is based on, we know that we’ll see a young alien, Ruthye, seek Kara out for help in getting revenge against those who murdered her father. Kara reluctantly agrees, and the two are dragged into a violent struggle that won’t be as easy as she might have initially thought. The Western vibes are strong with this story, promising audiences a more grim and heavy narrative than the one they got with Superman: Man of Tomorrow—and that can only be a good thing in this age of shiny, overproduced superhero movies.

The first official trailer was released a few weeks ago, taking place after Supergirl’s cameo at the end of Superman, in which she stumbles, hungover, into the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog, Krypto. We then see a tired-eyed Kara in a booth at a bar, just her, a single birthday candle, and her dog. Grumbling to Krypto, she says, “I, Kara Zor-El declare that twenty-three will be the best year yet. Let’s be honest, babe. It’s not a very high bar to clear.” And Gunn has been pretty clear that he’s telling a new kind of superhero story with Supergirl. “This is really an anti-hero story. She’s got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life,” he said.

