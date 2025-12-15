DC’s Scrapped Lobo Movie Would Have Made “Deadpool Look Like a Disney Family Film” (Can the DCU Still Make It?)

Following his first appearance in Omega Men #3 back in 1983, Lobo has been a fan-favorite comic book character for over forty years. Though he has appeared in animated TV shows and feature films throughout that time, he didn’t make his live-action debut until the second season of the Superman prequel series Krypton. Even then, a version of Lobo in a feature film alongside other DC characters has remained elusive, but not for lack of trying, with takes on the character and various feature films in development over the years (though none of them were successful).

Last week became a demarcation point for Lobo fans, though, as the first trailer for the Supergirl movie was released and offered the first tease of Jason Momoa as Lobo in the upcoming film. Having played Aquaman in the last version of the DC on the big screen, Momoa has been primed to take on the part of Lobo for years, even before he was officially cast in the role. Now, a new interview has shed light on what else was planned for Lobo, with perhaps one of the best superhero movies that never got made.

Scrapped DCU Lobo Movie Was Guardians of the Galaxy by Quentin Tarantino

Speaking on the latest Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz, screenwriter Jason Fuchs detailed several proejcts he worked on throughout his writing career in Hollywood, specifically calling out the Lobo movie that he wrote for DC and Warner Bros. Though fans can now be happy that Lobo is finally going to make an appearance in the upcoming Supergirl feature film, hearing about what was planned for this scrapped version of the character may leave everyone demoralized about what might have been and what they didn’t get to see.

“Of all the things I’ve written that didn’t get made, I think that Lobo script is my favorite,” Fuchs revealed. “The tone of that Lobo was Guardians of the Galaxy if Quinton Tarantino had directed it. It was a Hard R, psychotic movie, very violent. It made Deadpool look like a Disney family film, which is probably why it ultimately didn’t get made, but that was one of my favorite projects we didn’t get to see across the finish line, but it was it was a fun one.”

When asked who he had considered for the role when he was writing it, Fuchs had a one word answer, “Momoa.”

“Who could play that role but Momoa?” He added. “We never got to the stage we were talking to him, but it was it was always it was always in my brain, Momoa, and Michael

Bay was going to direct it, which would have been equally insane…It was a weird time in the DC universe where it didn’t quite fit into what they were doing, but I loved writing that script, and there was there was a Green Lantern involved. There were all kinds of fun DC characters who popped up in the context of that.”

Fuchs went on to note that he believes Lobo will get his due at some point, and maybe even his script will get used in some context, as the character is too good to pass up. Should that come to pass, Fuchs’ script may need a slight polish though, as he revealed his movie had a very irrevrant scene in the first few pages were it lampooned Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and its infamous “Martha” reveal.

“There’s a bad guy who pleads for Lobo’s forgiveness by saying that he’s got a mother to think about and says ‘Please, what would become of my mother? What would become of Martha?’ And Lobo goes, ‘What did you say?’ And he goes, “Martha? He goes, “It’s my mom’s name; ‘No way;’ ‘You mom’s Martha? My mom’s Martha!’ And the bad guy is like really hopeful. And then Lobo just boom, blows his brains out and goes, ‘What the f–k was that about?’”

This Lobo movie may not see the light of day soon, but Lobo fans at least get to see Jason Momoa take on the character next summer when Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.