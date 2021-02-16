WGA Awards 2021 Nominees Include Borat Sequel, Palm Springs And More

The Writers Guild Awards has announced its 2021 nominees list. The 2021 WGA Awards nominees include notable films like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Chadwick Boseman's final film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and the Hulu film Palm Springs. However, the notoriously fickle rules of the WGA have also knocked out some of the bigger films that have been recognized by critics circles and seem to be speeding towards the big awards shows like the Golden Globes and Oscars. So don't bother searching the WGA Awards nominees list for films like David Fincher's Mank, Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, or Chloe Zhan's Nomadland, because they are nowhere to be found.

Here's the list of films that did make it onto the 2021 WGA Awards Nominees List:

Adapted Screenplay:

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen; Amazon Studios

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen; Amazon Studios “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Based on the Play Written by August Wilson; Netflix

Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Based on the Play Written by August Wilson; Netflix “News of the World”

Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles; Universal Pictures

Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles; Universal Pictures “One Night in Miami”

Screenplay by Kemp Powers, Based on the Stage Play “One Night in Miami” by Kemp Powers; Amazon Studios

Screenplay by Kemp Powers, Based on the Stage Play “One Night in Miami” by Kemp Powers; Amazon Studios “The White Tiger”

Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani, Based on the Book “The White Tiger” by Aravind Adiga; Netflix

Original Screenplay:

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King, Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas; Warner Bros.

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King, Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas; Warner Bros. “Palm Springs”

Screenplay by Andy Siara, Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow; Hulu

Screenplay by Andy Siara, Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow; Hulu “Promising Young Woman”

Written by Emerald Fennell; Focus Features

Written by Emerald Fennell; Focus Features “Sound of Metal”

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance; Amazon Studios

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance; Amazon Studios “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Written by Aaron Sorkin; Netflix

Documentary Screenplay:

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

Written by Jack Youngelson; Amazon Studios

Written by Jack Youngelson; Amazon Studios “The Dissident”

Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel; Briarcliff Entertainment

Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel; Briarcliff Entertainment “Herb Alpert Is…”

Written by John Scheinfeld; Abramorama

Written by John Scheinfeld; Abramorama “Red Penguins”

Written by Gabe Polsky; Universal Pictures

Written by Gabe Polsky; Universal Pictures “Totally Under Control”

Written by Alex Gibney; Neon

Of the WGA nominees, Promising Young Woman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Trial of the Chicago 7 are easy to predict seeing in the Oscars race, as well. Films like Sound of Metal and Judas and the Black Messiah are also making late runs that could payoff come Oscars time.

WGA winners will be presented on March 21.