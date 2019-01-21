What Time Are the Oscar Nominations for 2019 Announced?

91st Oscar Nominations in all 24 categories will be unveiled live Tuesday, January 22 at 8:20am ET|5:20 am PT.

In addition to the live broadcast on ABC, the two-part presentation will be available for viewing via live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s digital platforms: YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Announcers Kumail Nanjiani (Men In Black: International) and Traces Ellis Ross (Black-ish) will unveil the nominees.

Nine categories, below, will be announced in no specific order beginning at 5:20 a.m. PT:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Film Editing

Original Score

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

The remaining categories, also not listed in order of presentation, will follow at 5:30 a.m. PT:

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Foreign Language Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Picture

Visual Effects

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Original Song

Production Design

Green Book, which won highest honors at the Producers Guild Awards Saturday, emerged as frontrunner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Other films expected to receive a nod for Hollywood’s most coveted award include Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born.

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Golden Globe in the animated category just weeks ago, is expected to be nominated for Best Animated Film alongside Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The broadcast, backed by Disney-owned ABC, worked to assemble the stars of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Avengers franchise as part of a revolving door of presenters following a controversy that saw tapped host Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Upside) step down from that role when homophobic tweets Hart made in the past resurfaced on Twitter.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars,” Hart tweeted earlier this month.

“This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

The 91st Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sunday, February 24. ComicBook.com will provide live coverage of the event.