What’s Coming to HBO Max This Week (December 29th)

With Christmas officially behind us, and 2026 on the horizon, HBO Max is ready to bring a brand new wave of movies and TV shows to its lineup. This week has ahead has gotten off to a slow start on HBO Max, but the arrival of New Year’s Day on Thursday is going to pick up the new arrivals in a serious way. Dozens upon dozens of movies are hitting the streaming service at the same time, giving everybody plenty of things to add to their watchlist for the start of 2026.

Among all of the movies hitting HBO Max on Thursday are two major franchises worth highlighting. Every movie in the Twilight Saga will be arriving on January 1st, along with the first three entries in the John Wick series. If you’re a fan of either franchise, or you’ve been waiting to check them out, HBO Max will be your go-to stop for both in just a few days.

You can check out this week’s full HBO Max lineup below!

Sunday, December 28th

Home Reimagined, Season 1B (Magnolia Network)

My Pet Ate What!?, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Monday, December 29th

Celebrity IOU, Season 11 (HGTV)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

Wednesday, December 31st

Building Outside the Lines, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Thursday, January 1st

A Most Violent Year (A24)

All This and Heaven Too

Almost Christmas

April in Paris

Baby Face

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Catwoman (2004)

Constantine

Deception (1946)

Desire Me

Double Wedding

Ex Machina (A24)

Faithless

Fargo (1996)

Fifth Avenue Girl

Frankenstein 1970

Getaway

Glass

Going the Distance

Goodbye, My Fancy

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Mansions

HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)

High Anxiety

History of the World: Part 1

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

It All Came True

It’s Love I’m After

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

June Bride

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole

Lili

Love Crazy

Lullaby of Broadway

Margaret

Margaret: Extended Version

Mike Wallace is Here

Mogambo

Moonlight (A24)

My Favorite Wife

My Reputation

Neptune’s Daughter

Nine Lives

Panama Hattie

Possessed (1931)

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Reunion in France

Rocket Science

Royal Wedding

Sadie McKee

Spaceballs

Task Force

Taxi Driver

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Americanization of Emily

The Bride Came C.O.D.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Desert Song

The Enchanted Cottage

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Narrow Margin

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Working Man

This Modern Age

To Please a Lady

Today We Live

Twilight

Vivacious Lady

While We’re Young (A24)

Wife vs. Secretary

Wild Boys of the Road

World Without End

Zabriskie Point

Friday, January 2nd

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)