Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of April 12)

It’s the second full week of the month and luckily for those quarantining inside, it’s a pretty active week for new content on Netflix. Despite licensed content typically hitting the service the first part of the month, there are at least two hefty features being added this week. First and foremost is Illumination’s Despicable Me, the animated feature that introduced those pesky yellow Minions to the world, which hits Netflix on Thursday. Over the course of the weekend, Seth Rogen’s The Green Hornet hits the streamer, providing just enough comic book goodness to get you through the weekend.

There’s also a fair share of Netflix Originals being added this week, from standups special from Chris D’Elia to the animated The Last Kids of Earth post-apocalyptic zombie tale, there are movies and shows available for everyone. You can see everything hitting Netflix in the coming days below:

Tuesday, April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain*

Wednesday, April 15

The Innocence Files*

Outer Banks*

Thursday, April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone, Season Two*

Fauda, Season Three*

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos*

Jem and the Holograms

Friday, April 17

Betonrausch*

#blackAF*

Earth and Blood*

The Last Kids on Earth, Book Two*

Legada en los heusos*

Sergio*

Too Hot to Handle*

Saturday, April 18

The Green Hornet

*Denotes Netflix Original

