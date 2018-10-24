Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2018

Every month, Netflix unveils a list of new titles that will be arriving on the streaming service in the next 30 days. This brings all sorts of fresh content for users to enjoy but, since Netflix is essentially a revolving door of movies and TV shows, this also means that a few titles have to make their way out of the streamer’s lineup as well.

On Wednesday, Netflix released that anticipated arrival list, and it was followed by what the service refers to as “last call” titles. This is the list of movies and TV series that will be making an exit in the coming month.

While the November Last Call list is certainly shorter than past months, it’s never good to see a movie or show you love makes its way off of a streaming service. And this month’s list definitely has some heartbreakers that fans will be incredibly disappointed to see leave Netflix.

Among the titles leaving next month are the three original Jurassic Park movies, all of which rotated in and out of the lineup over the last couple of years. And it must be a bad month for streaming dinosaurs, because the first three Land Before Time movies are also making an exit.

Here’s the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in November:

Leaving 11/1/18

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

Leaving 11/12/18

Anna Karenina

Leaving 11/16/18

Paddington

Leaving 11/17/18

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5

Which titles are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments! For a full list of titles arriving on the streaming service in November, click here.