Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of January 10)

The wheels of January continue to churn and with the midpoint of the month arriving in the coming days, Netflix has a relatively busy week in store for the release of new content. Things get started Sunday with the addition of the Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez-starring Spring Breakers and will continue this week with a pair of hard-hitting Netflix Documentaries — CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy, and Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.

The busiest day of the week — as always, mind you — is Friday. This week features the return of new seasons for Carmen Sandiego and Disenchantment. Other Netflix Originals being added then include Bling Empire, Double Dad, and Outside the Wire.

Licensed properties set for release on Friday include Hook, the fifth season of The Magicians, and Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!