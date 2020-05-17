Bill Murray Started Trending, Temporarily Freaking the Internet Out

When a celebrity becomes a trending topic on Twitter, it usually isn't due to good news. That's why when Bill Murray became a worldwide trending topic Sunday afternoon, fans were worried about the legendary comic. As it turns out, Murray's alive and well — and he's yet to be cancelled. Rather, the Ghostbusters alumnus started to trend because he appeared via Zoom during the broadcast of NBC's Driving Relief event. Featuring PGA mainstays Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler, the round of golf is serving as a benefit for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation. As you may know, Murray himself is an avid golfer, hence his appearance on the event.

Suffice to say, once viewers of the event began critiquing his appearance during the event, a snowball effect took over (as it usually does with Twitter) and in no time at all, the comedian became a worldwide trending topic. See what Murray fans are saying below: