Bill Murray Started Trending, Temporarily Freaking the Internet Out
When a celebrity becomes a trending topic on Twitter, it usually isn't due to good news. That's why when Bill Murray became a worldwide trending topic Sunday afternoon, fans were worried about the legendary comic. As it turns out, Murray's alive and well — and he's yet to be cancelled. Rather, the Ghostbusters alumnus started to trend because he appeared via Zoom during the broadcast of NBC's Driving Relief event. Featuring PGA mainstays Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler, the round of golf is serving as a benefit for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation. As you may know, Murray himself is an avid golfer, hence his appearance on the event.
Suffice to say, once viewers of the event began critiquing his appearance during the event, a snowball effect took over (as it usually does with Twitter) and in no time at all, the comedian became a worldwide trending topic. See what Murray fans are saying below:
Total Stressin'
A lot of celebrities have been trending lately. Today it’s Bill Murray. Not going to lie, it gives me stress every time I see a famous name trending. pic.twitter.com/sQZ71b8eDN— ♥️ (@onceuponaclare) May 17, 2020
What About Bob
IDK why Bill Murray is trending but I want to say there are two types of people in life:
People who love "What About Bob"— Kenton (@Kenton_la) May 17, 2020
People who haven't seen "What About Bob" pic.twitter.com/y3hcCZLHOX
Just Snacking
Leave Twitter a few mins and Bill Murray is trending, Twitter got me again! was glad to see him ok eating snacks pic.twitter.com/vExrk7Y1VI— JennyNewton321 (@MJNewton321) May 17, 2020
Razzle Dazzle
Thank god Bill Murray is alive and well! Saw him trending and thought...😳 never mind😏 pic.twitter.com/boSv4tdMno— “C” (@richrdkuklinski) May 17, 2020
There's Always Denzel
Me after seeing Bill Murray trending and finding out he’s okay pic.twitter.com/zsX144R5Yv— Geno Mrosko (@GenoMrosko) May 17, 2020
How Dare You
Opening up Twitter and seeing "Bill Murray" trending..— WhippetRun (@WhippetRun) May 17, 2020
HOW DARE YOU SCARE ME LIKE THAT... pic.twitter.com/GeprjDvJsr
Fell Out Your...WHAT?!
Saw Bill Murray trending and my heart fell out my arse, thank god he's okay and it's just about his golfing pic.twitter.com/WQloSKi1xY— 𝚂𝚊𝚖 (@samuel_savage_) May 17, 2020
No Worries, He's Good!
Bill Murray trending. He’s alive!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/NiaiSYDnXg— *Andy (at 🏠) (@andycook01) May 17, 2020
Iconic
Bill Murray is trending and all I can think of is how iconic he is in this movie...#Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/Hev9PX5Y4U— fortheloveofhalloween (@fortheloveofha4) May 17, 2020
He Okay Though
I saw Bill Murray was trending and legitimately clutched my chest
he okay though pic.twitter.com/5fQEP9vB5k— Christos K. Bye (@ChrEEstosK) May 17, 2020
Cover photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.