Twitter Remembers Why It Loves Patrick Wilson for No Apparent Reason

Patrick Wilson is the talk of Twitter, believe it or not. Throughout the day on Monday, the actor has resided as one of the site's trending topics. It started with a tweet that poked fun at Wilson's dozens of roles, even if the actor isn't quite a household name. Before long at all, all of film twitter remember their favorite Wilson roles.

Around here, you might know him best as King Orm in Aquaman or Nite Owl II in Zack Snyder's Watchmen. The actor also has an extensive resume when it comes to horror, serving as a frequent collaborator with James Wan on The Conjuring franchise. Then there's his work in the Insidious movies, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Nightmare Cinema, Midway, and all sorts of others.

Eventually, Wilson himself even responded to the trend.

Dammit. My plan has been thwarted. https://t.co/rNTcGvEkTA — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) August 31, 2020

Keep scrolling to see what Wilson fans are saying.