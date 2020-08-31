Twitter Remembers Why It Loves Patrick Wilson for No Apparent Reason
Patrick Wilson is the talk of Twitter, believe it or not. Throughout the day on Monday, the actor has resided as one of the site's trending topics. It started with a tweet that poked fun at Wilson's dozens of roles, even if the actor isn't quite a household name. Before long at all, all of film twitter remember their favorite Wilson roles.
Around here, you might know him best as King Orm in Aquaman or Nite Owl II in Zack Snyder's Watchmen. The actor also has an extensive resume when it comes to horror, serving as a frequent collaborator with James Wan on The Conjuring franchise. Then there's his work in the Insidious movies, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Nightmare Cinema, Midway, and all sorts of others.
Eventually, Wilson himself even responded to the trend.
Dammit. My plan has been thwarted. https://t.co/rNTcGvEkTA— patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) August 31, 2020
Keep scrolling to see what Wilson fans are saying.
Wolfman Knows Best
I admit, I am to blame for Patrick Wilson trending https://t.co/u2MMIYvGZ6— VVO)))LFMAN (@TheWolfman) August 31, 2020
Iconic
Since Patrick Wilson is trending, I'd like to say that he is a phenomenal actor who has starred in numerous iconic roles and films pic.twitter.com/sAPzw0b35v— Burhan Khalid (@BurhanKhalid67) August 31, 2020
Not In This House
We do not talk shit about Patrick Wilson in this house https://t.co/JxPEoZMA3w— angelina 👻 (@whyangelinawhy) August 31, 2020
Best Not Sleep on Him
don’t sleep on my horror King, musical theatre genius: Patrick Wilson. https://t.co/80p68dGatn— sam (@samdutes) August 31, 2020
Best Villain
Patrick Wilson gave us one of the best comic book movie villain performances.
He absolutely deserves all the praise!! pic.twitter.com/EBgrYqfUc5— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) August 31, 2020
Thank God He's Just Awesome
Saw Patrick Wilson trending and thought he was either dead or canceled. Thank god it's just people appreciating him. HE'S AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/umXO9DGg5a— Hay✨ (@__hay_) August 31, 2020
Rami Who
since Patrick Wilson is trending i'll just leave this video of him singing somebody to love by queen pic.twitter.com/FwfuTtz2dI— ∞ Krojacica Sudbine ∞ (@MonaLisa_1797) August 31, 2020
Wait
Yeah, Patrick Wilson is pretty great! pic.twitter.com/WMK1pC7kX0— Tiarnan Hamill (@GroovySpiderHam) August 31, 2020
Nobody Disrespects
In this house, nobody disrespects Patrick Wilson. pic.twitter.com/CNHSNcFsN3— Jeffrey Zhang (@strangeharbors) August 31, 2020
Excellence
I need you all to recognize the excellence that is Patrick Wilson pic.twitter.com/TgE2TK4RZ2— 𝟞'𝟜 𝗶𝗿𝗹 😷 (@DarkCollegeGuy) August 31, 2020
Cover photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImageprev
