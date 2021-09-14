Will Ferrell Crashes Ryan Reynolds’ Take on Viral TikTok Harmony Trend in Hilarious New Video

It feels like forever ago, but two years ago in September 2019, it was announced that Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell were teaming up to star together in a new holiday musical. The film, Spirited, finally entered production back in July and while it’s unclear exactly when fans will get to see the finished product, fans don’t have to wait to see the two actors bring on the songs. Reynolds took to social media on Monday to share the beautiful music he and Ferrell are making by way of their own hilarious take on the Grace Kelly TikTok Trend.



In a new post to Instagram (as well as TikTok), Reynolds shared a video of himself taking part in the viral harmony challenge that sees users perform the harmonies in the singer Mika’s 2007 song “Grace Kelly” – specifically those in the song’s chorus. In the video, Reynolds shows himself performing the various parts of the song with notations on the screen indicating which part they are only for Will Ferrell to show up for the higher register bits “unexpectedly”. Check it out below.

“Late to the Grace Kelly Tik Tok trend but WAY early for our Christmas movie musical,” Reynolds captioned the post on Instagram. His caption on TikTok was similar, though he also noted that he loves duets and the musician Mika.



Spirited is described as a modern musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol. Reynolds and Ferrell star along with Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani. Reynolds is reportedly playing Ebeneezer Scrooge while Ferrell will play the role of the Ghost of Christmas Present. Spencer will play Reynolds’ “good-natured co-worker” while Mani plays the Ghost of Christmas Past. Spirited is written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris. The film is being produced by Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez Productions and Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and Mosiac. The film is set to be released by Apple TV+.



Spirited does not yet have a release date. Keep checking back for more information on the anticipated holiday film.