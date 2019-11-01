Terminator: Dark Fate’s Linda Hamilton Addresses If She Will Play Sarah Connor Again

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are returning to the world of The Terminator this week with what is easily the most critically-acclaimed installment of the franchise since Terminator 2: Judgment Day. In the new film, Sarah Conner and the T-800 played by Schwarzenegger have both aged in more or less real time, and it is more or less the same familiar refrain we have seen over and over again in these movies: somebody has been sent back in time to kill a member of the Connor clan, and somebody else has come to help the mother of the future messiah out.

The natural question, of course, comes next: will the pair, to borrow a phrase, be back? Schwarzenegger is the easier sell, it seems, having had minor appearances in previous sequels and getting to reinvent the character a couple of times now as time-travel circumstances changed and the franchise got kind of soft reboots after failed installments. It’s Hamilton who fans are more curious about. She appeared in the first two films, but had not appeared as Sarah Connor again since 1991 (with an asterisk because she did provide some voiceover for 2009’s Terminator Salvation.

It wasn’t necessarily easy getting a straight answer out of the veteran actress. When we asked, the first thing she did was silently shrug and give us a mischievous look.

“You know, it’s not up to me,” Hamilton told ComicBook.com, adding, “I choose my work based on story and character, so if it’s there and it’s good enough, I would want to do it.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is in theaters in North America now.