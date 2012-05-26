One of Will Smith's Best Movies Is Coming to Netflix
Netflix has some big plans for the month of August, with a bunch of movies and shows making their way to its streaming roster over the next few weeks. Hit shows like Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever are returning for new seasons, while highly anticipated titles like Day Shift and The Sandman debut for the first time. Subscribers have a lot to look forward to in August, and things will kick off at the start of the month with a wave of popular movies.
On the first day of August, Netflix is adding several movies to its lineup, including one of Will Smith's best films: Men in Black. The 1997 blockbuster, which co-stars Tommy Lee Jones, just celebrated its 25th anniversary with a limited return to theaters.
Men in Black remains a hit with movie fans, and it will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 1st. Additionally, Netflix is adding both of the film's sequels on the same day. Men in Black II and Men in Black 3 are also hitting Netflix at the start of August, so fans can watch through the entire series (minus the maligned reboot Men in Black: International).
Popular movies like Spider-Man and Constantine are joining Men in Black at their new streaming home next month. Here's the full list of titles hitting Netflix on August 1st:
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She's Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Are you excited to rewatch Men in Black when it arrives on Netflix in August? Let us know in the comments!