Netflix has some big plans for the month of August, with a bunch of movies and shows making their way to its streaming roster over the next few weeks. Hit shows like Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever are returning for new seasons, while highly anticipated titles like Day Shift and The Sandman debut for the first time. Subscribers have a lot to look forward to in August, and things will kick off at the start of the month with a wave of popular movies.

On the first day of August, Netflix is adding several movies to its lineup, including one of Will Smith's best films: Men in Black. The 1997 blockbuster, which co-stars Tommy Lee Jones, just celebrated its 25th anniversary with a limited return to theaters.

Men in Black remains a hit with movie fans, and it will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 1st. Additionally, Netflix is adding both of the film's sequels on the same day. Men in Black II and Men in Black 3 are also hitting Netflix at the start of August, so fans can watch through the entire series (minus the maligned reboot Men in Black: International).

Popular movies like Spider-Man and Constantine are joining Men in Black at their new streaming home next month. Here's the full list of titles hitting Netflix on August 1st:

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Are you excited to rewatch Men in Black when it arrives on Netflix in August? Let us know in the comments!