Will Smith’s Underrated Superman Replacement is Now Streaming For Free (But Will We Ever Get That Sequel?)

Superhero movies are a big deal. There is just something about super powered beings and their adventures that capture the imagination and make for exciting movies. But not all superhero movies are based on comic book characters. Some superhero stories are made just for the movies, offering up fresh and original stories to thrill fans as an alternative to heroes like Batman and Superman. Now, Will Smith’s blockbuster Superman replacement is streaming for free this month on Tubi.

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On Tubi this month is Hancock. Released in 2008, Hancock stars Smith as John Hancock, a superhuman with impressive powers—flight, invulnerability, and super-strength—but he’s got some other issues as well. He’s an alcoholic and a bit reckless and while he operates as a superhero in Los Angeles, his behavior has led him to need a PR specialist to fix his image. The film also stars Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman.

Hancock Was a Box Office Hit (But Where Is The Sequel Smith Has Teased?)

Hancock may have gotten mixed reviews from critics, but it was a solid box office hit, grossing $629.4 million at the global box office, making it the fourth highest grossing film of 2008. The film’s success made it seem like a sequel was a sure thing, something that director Peter Berg even suggested would likely happen. However, while there was discussion, a sequel hasn’t yet materialized. The latest that we’ve heard about a possible Hancock sequel was last year, with Smith teasing the sequel and that Zendaya was set to be approached for a starring role.

The long delay on a Hancock sequel is, on some level, not a huge surprise given the history of the film. The story was originally written by Vy Vincent Ngo back in 1996 but got stuck in development hell for years with various different directors attached to the project before it finally entered production in 2007 with Beg at the helm. If it’s taking this long for a sequel to come to fruition, it’s entirely possible that Hancock 2 is experiencing some of the same development issues, but that also doesn’t mean that it won’t happen. In recent years, we’ve seen plenty of sequels announced years and even decades after their original installments, including the upcoming Practical Magic 2 and the much-anticipated The Mummy 4. It’s possible that a Hancock sequel might just end up being a waiting game, which makes its arrival on free streaming all the better so fans can give the superhero movie another watch while they wait.

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