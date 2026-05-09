30 Years Ago, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Debuted Its Most Unlikely Team

There have been some incredibly unique Ranger teams over the course of the Power Rangers franchise, with designs based on dinosaurs, ninjas, animals, vehicles, and more. What may surprise you though is that 30 years ago, one of Power Rangers‘ most unlikely teams made its unexpected debut, and the team debuted during Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ all-time run.

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On May 8th, 1995, fans watched Part 1 of the two-part Wild West Rangers, and the episode introduced the world to a new Wild West-themed team of Rangers. The fun starts when Kimberly is sent back in time to the year 1880, and she ends up having to recruit her own Ranger team to stop Goldar and his allies from destroying Angel Grove in the past. That’s when we meet the new Ranger team of William, Rocko, Abraham, Miss Alicia, and the White Stranger, and as you can see in the video, the Wild West Ranger look is a sight to behold.

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Who Are Power Rangers’ Wild West Rangers?

After Kimberly is sent back to the year 1880, she realizes that she hasn’t traveled back in time alone. Goldar, an army of putties, and Needlenose have also made the trip, and they are focused on destroying Angel Grove in the past so they can keep the future and its Rangers from ever happening there.

It’s actually a smart plan, but Kimberly is able to find Zordon and explain what happened. She convinces him to help her, and he allows her to take four Power Coins so she can create a group of Rangers to stop Goldar. Kimberly does just that, finding versions of her teammates in the past to create a new team, and the looks are amazing.

That extends to the Ranger uniforms too, which have bandanas around the neck to give the Ranger suits a Wild West flair. None of them hold a candle to the White Stranger though, who is a full-on cowboy version of Tommy and is clad in white from almost head to toe. He even has a white cowboy hat, and he remains that way even during the fight scenes.

Despite some challenges along the way, Kimberly is able to rally the new Rangers and get them to morph. Eventually, they are even able to repel Rita and Zedd’s forces and send them all back to the present day. Billy is able to finally get Kimberly back to the present as well, but the episode ends with the White Stranger passing someone in a carriage who looks like that era’s Kimberly, and you have to wonder if they ever crossed paths later down the line.

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